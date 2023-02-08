Jake Paul Rips Tommy Fury For Missing First Pre-Fight Presser

Jake Paul wasn’t happy to learn that his upcoming boxing adversary Tommy Fury skipped out on their first pre-fight press conference.

Paul will face Fury on February 26th in Saudi Arabia in the third attempted booking of the fight. The two previous bookings in 2021 and 2022 were canceled due to travel issues and injury woes from Fury’s side.

Paul is eager to get his hands on Fury after their prolonged buildup to the fight. Just days away from the matchup, the two were supposed to come face-to-face in Saudi Arabia.

But while fans looked forward to the inevitable trash talk between the two sides, Fury wasn’t in attendance on Tuesday. This infuriated Paul and his team as prominent figures in the country and boxing were scheduled to be in attendance.

Jake Paul On Tommy Fury’s Presser No-Show: “It’s Disrespectful”

During a recent press conference, Paul unloaded on Fury for no-showing to promote the fight.

“He’s a flake,” Paul said of Fury. “He’s not a serious businessman, he’s not a serious fighter. I’m gonna prove that. That’s why this fight is called ‘The Truth’, because the truth’s gonna come out and he’s gonna have to pay for all the times he’s pulled out…

“It’s disrespectful. There’s some of the biggest names in boxing, some of the biggest promoters in the world, some of the most influential people in the world, one of the greatest countries in the world…and he doesn’t show up because of a private matter… it shows me he’s scared. He said he didn’t need to train for this fight, but meanwhile his excuse first was that he needed to train extra for this fight…it’s typical Fury stuff… I like Tyson, but the dad and Tommy, it’s typical from them.”

Paul and Fury are both unbeaten in their professional careers. A win over UFC legend Anderson Silva last October moved Paul to 6-0 in his boxing tenure.

If Paul or Fury are unable to fight, former UFC fighter Mike Perry is the backup. He and Paul briefly sparred together in the buildup to one of Paul’s recent fights.

Fury’s absence from their first pre-fight press conference ruffled Paul’s feathers, and this will likely add heat to their budding clash in the ring.

