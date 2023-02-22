Jake Paul Sends Final Message To Tommy Fury – “You’re Gonna Be Disowned By Your Family”

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has sent a final and firm message to rival Tommy Fury ahead of their upcoming grudge match this weekend.

After a pair of failed attempts at settling their feud inside the ring, Paul and Fury appear set to throw down at the third time of trying.

In both December 2021 and the following summer, the British professional pugilist pulled out of planned showdowns with “The Problem Child.” While that drew the ire of Paul and hampered his efforts to add the name of a recognized pro to his blossoming record in the sport, the Cleveland native has kept his sights on “TNT.”

And after emerging victorious over Anderson Silva in his sole outing of 2022, Paul’s focus is back on Fury as they gear up to share the ring in Saudi Arabia this Sunday, February 26.

The verbal jabs will finally be settled 🗣#PaulFury | FEB 26 at 2PM ET | @ESPNPlus PPV pic.twitter.com/YEiPJhWwKw — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) February 21, 2023

Ahead of the card, which will air in partnership with Top Rank on ESPN+ pay-per-view and features a WBC cruiserweight title fight between champion Ilunga Makabu and Badou Jack, both Paul and Fury haven’t been shy in throwing trash talk at their opposition.

And as fight night approaches, the former Disney star has directed one final address to his opponent.

Paul Warns Fury: ‘This Is It For Your Boxing Career’

On Wednesday, Paul took to Twitter to send a message titled, “Dear Tommy,” to his British rival, who’s a part of the Furys, an infamous boxing family that includes reigning WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury.

In the buildup to Sunday’s contest, both Tyson, Tommy’s older half-brother, and John, the former reality series star’s father, have been vocal about the ease with which they expect their man to emerge victorious inside the Diriyah Arena.

John has even gone as far as to state that Tommy’s career in the sport will be over if he doesn’t defeat “The Problem Child,” a retirement claim that Paul reminded his opponent of in his latest message.

“Tommy, I hope you’ve enjoyed these last few moments of your career,” Paul said. “This is it. You retire from boxing after this. You’re gonna be disowned by your family. You’re gonna go back to your mother’s maiden name. There’s nothing else that can save you. It is just me and you, mano a mano. Your brother’s not in the ring anymore with you. Your dad’s not in the ring with you anymore. Molly’s not in the ring with you anymore.

“All that little cute motivation about having a child and fighting for her, all that sh*t goes out the window when I’m coming to take your f*cking head off, decapitate you. I’m a mean, angry person deep down,” Paul added. “I’m gonna take out all of it on your f*cking face. There’s nothing you can do to f*cking beat me.”

Ahead of Paul’s seventh professional fight, predictions have varied. But while many have backed the more experienced Fury to have his hand raised, renowned boxing trainer Teddy Atlas recently leant the way of the American, suggesting that he’s shown more when it comes to ‘behaving like a boxer’ and having a desire to win.

Paul shared a similar sentiment to close out his stern address, telling Fury that he’s better than him in all areas.

“I’m built different. I want this more than you. I’m more tapped in. I’m more emotionally intelligent. I’m more spiritually connected. I’ve worked hard every single day,” Paul stated. “I have a better team. I have a better support system. And guess what, me winning this fight is for the higher benevolent good of the universe. It’s not just me in this ring, it’s all of my guidance, it’s all of my ancestors, it’s all of my spiritual helpers… Together, we’re going to f*ck you up. You have four rounds and then you’re f*cked. Tommy, this is it for you.”

How do you think the boxing match between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will play out?

