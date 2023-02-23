Jake Paul’s Sparring Partner Reveals What’s Impressed Him The Most

Ahead of his return to the boxing ring this weekend, YouTuber-turned-pugilist Jake Paul has received some high praise from one of his sparring partners.

Having added the names of mixed martial arts veterans Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and Anderson Silva to his blossoming record inside the squared circle, Paul is set for a new challenge this Sunday in Saudi Arabia.

After two previous failed attempts at throwing down, “The Problem Child” is finally set to meet British pro Tommy Fury, part of one of the most well-known boxing families in the sport.

The pair will look to settle their animosity on February 26, when they share the ring inside the Diriyah Arena. The event, which will be broadcast on ESPN+ pay-per-view, also features a WBC cruiserweight title fight.

Ahead of any Paul fight, a whole host of takes appear regarding the former Disney star’s boxing talents.

In spite of a knockout victory over former UFC champion Woodley and a decision win against Silva, widely regarded as MMA’s greatest-ever striker, it’s safe to say that the 26-year-old Cleveland native is yet to get everybody in the combat sports community on side.

But while his ability remains a question mark for some, one of Paul’s sparring partners, Kalvin Henderson, has insisted that his motivation can’t be doubted.

Henderson Praises Paul’s Dedication To Boxing

During a recent appearance on Sports Chat With Matt, Henderson assessed how Paul performs behind closed doors having spent time with him ahead of the Saudi Arabia-held event this weekend.

Although he gave some compliments to Paul’s skills and power inside the ring, the one-time WBA title challenger directed most of his praise towards the online star’s mindset.

Henderson noted that Paul has advanced well beyond the level most would expect a pugilist of three years to be at, largely down to his focus and motivation in the gym. The pro boxer stated that Paul must be “applauded” for his commitment, which comes in spite of pre-built fame and wealth.

“I think he’s further along (than he should be)… What I’m also impressed with is how a guy can have that much money and still wake up every morning willing to get punched in the face. That’s what impressed me the most,” Henderson stated. “For him to make the decision to dedicate whatever part of his life to boxing, that right there deserves a round of applause.”

In a few days time, Paul will look to prove that his dedication to boxing in the three years since beginning the venture has enabled him to surpass the skills of the more experienced Fury.

And judging by a recent video address he sent the way of “TNT,” he’s certainly not short of confidence.

