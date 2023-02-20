Full Card For Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury Revealed, Features WBC Title Fight

The full card for Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury on February 26 has been revealed, and features a WBC cruiserweight title fight.

After two previous failed attempts at meeting inside the ring, YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul (6-0) will finally throw down with British professional Fury this coming weekend. Tommy (8-0), the younger half-brother of heavyweight king Tyson Fury, pulled out of the pair’s first two bookings, first through injury in December 2021 and then owing to travel issues last summer.

Now, after “The Problem Child” extended his unblemished record to 6-0 by beating UFC legend Anderson Silva in the meantime, “TNT” is firmly back on his agenda as he looks to record his first win over a recognized pro pugilist.

The pair will collide inside Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah Arena, headlining a Top Rank-partnered card that is set to air on ESPN+ pay-per-view in the United States.

Before Paul takes his next step into combat sports prominence, which comes after his venture into mixed martial arts under the PFL banner was confirmed, a number of bouts will take place prior to the headlining grudge match.

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury Tops Card

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury (185-pound main event)

Ilunga Makabu (C) vs. Badou Jack (WBC cruiserweight championship co-main event)

Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Ronald Martinez (welterweight)

Muhsin Cason vs. Taryel Jafarov (cruiserweight)

Bader Samreen vs. Viorel Simion (super lightweight)

The most notable inclusion on the Paul v. Fury card is an official title fight. In the co-main event, WBC Cruiserweight Champion Ilunga Makabu (29-2) will put his title on the line opposite former WBC super-middleweight and WBA light-heavyweight titleholder Badou Jack (27-3-3).

The occasion won’t mark the first time that an official boxing championship has been on the line below a bout recognized as a ‘celebrity crossover’ contest.

In 2019, Jake’s older brother Logan made his professional debut against British YouTube star KSI. On that night, Billy Joe Saunders retained his WBO super-middleweight title, while Devin Haney successfully defended his WBC lightweight belt.

Sunday’s card will also feature a number of prospects, with Saudi Arabia’s Ziyad Almaayouf (1-0), America’s Muhsin Cason (10-0), and Jordan’s Bader Samreen all looking to extend their unbeaten records.

