Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury: Full Card, How to Watch in Your Region, Fighter Comparisons

By Tyriece Simon
Jake Paul & Tommy Fury
Image: @jakepaul on Twitter

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will finally settle their rivalry in their long-awaited boxing match this weekend.

This event is something fans have wanted to see for over a year. Both were supposed to fight on Dec. 18, 2021; however, Fury pulled out of the fight due to an injury. Since they failed to compete against each other in 2021, Fury and Paul have taken jabs at each other on social media.

After failed attempts at trying to make the fight happen over the last year, they both will clash in a cruiserweight bout on Sunday. The fight also has stakes because if Paul wins, he will be a ranked fighter in the WBC Cruiserweight Rankings, proving to doubters he is a true boxer.

Another fight on the card will see WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu defend his title against Badou Jack. Both fighters are on a winning streak, although Jack has been more active in boxing. His last fight was a win against Richard Rivera by a split decision at Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2: Rage on the Red Sea on Aug. 20, 2022.

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury: Full Fight Card, Records, and Betting Odds

Here is the full Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight card and the corresponding betting odds for each fight. Do check back every day in the lead up to the fight at (time) EST to know the updated betting odds.

FightFighter Name & betting oddsRecordFighter Name & betting oddsRecordBout contested at
Main EventJake Paul (-350)6-0-0V.STommy Fury (+200)8-0-0Cruiserweight (200 lbs)
Co-Main Event WBC Cruiserweight Championship(C) Ilunga Makabu29-2-0V.SBadou Jack27-3-3Cruiserweight
(200 lbs)
Undercard BoutZiyad Al Maayouf0-0-0V.SRonnald Martinez0-0-0Welterweight
(140 lbs)
Undercard BoutMuhsin Cason 10-0-0V.STaryel Jafarov12-5-0Cruiserweight
(200 lbs)
Undercard boutBader Al Samreen7-0-0V.SViorel Simion22-9Lightweight
(135 lbs)

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury: Date and Event Start Time in Your Region

Here are the respective dates and start times of the prelims, main card and estimated main event start times in your region. (4 for USA, Canada, UK, Australia & NZ)

RegionDay and dateMain Card Start Time
USA/ Canada(EST)Sunday, 26th Feb, 20232 PM
United KingdomSunday, 26th Feb, 20237 PM

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury: Pay-Per-View Price and How To Watch?

The prices and where to watch the event vary depending on your location. ESPN+, BT Sports Box Office, and DAZN will have the right to stream Paul vs. Fury.

RegionHow to watchPay-per-view price
USSubscribe to ESPN+ and buy PPV or watch the entire card. ESPN+ & PPV (59.99)
PPV only ($49.99)
UKBT Sports Box Office to watch the entire card(£19.95)
CANSubscribe to DAZN and purchase PPV to watch entire cardDAZN & PPV (£59.99)
PPV Only (£49.99)

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury: Height, Weight, and Reach Comparison

Both Paul and Fury are close in height. However, Fury will have a four-inch reach advantage that he can use to keep Paul outside of his range.

HeightWeightReachHeightWeight Reach
Jake Paul6’2”, 186 cm200 lbs, 91kgs78 ”V.STommy Fury6’1”, 183 cm200 lbs, 91kgs82”
