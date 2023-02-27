Jake Paul Questions Loss To Tommy Fury, Wants Rematch

Jake Paul wants his immediate rematch with Tommy Fury.

After a lengthy build-up and multiple bookings, Paul and Fury would finally settle their beef in Saudi Arabia. The eight-round contest would be close on the judge’s scorecards, with Fury getting the decision over the YouTube boxer.

Jake Paul Demands the Rematch

Ultimately, the contest was marred in controversy, as the referee took a point from both men. Additionally, in the final round, Jake Paul knocked down Tommy Fury, leading to some believing that the fight could result in a draw.

In the moments after the decision was read, Paul expressed confusion at the decision, citing the fact that he had two 10-8 rounds over Fury. Moreover, he said he would like to run it back, apparently confirming that he will enact the rematch clause in his contract.

“All respect to Tommy, he won, and don’t judge me by my wins, judge me by my losses,” Paul said in his post-fight interview. “I’ll come back. I think we deserve that rematch. It was a great fight, a close fight. I don’t know if I agree with the judges. I got a 10-8 round twice… This is definitely a humbling experience. I’ll take it on the chin, get back in the gym, and we can run it back, because I think we put on an amazing show for the fans tonight.”

Gracious in victory, humble in defeat 🤝



Jake Paul wants to run it back with Tommy Fury 🥊#PaulFury pic.twitter.com/iLZTqvwtCt — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) February 26, 2023

Time will tell, once the dust settles, if Jake Paul still chooses to enact his immediate rematch clause with Tommy Fury after such a buzzworthy contest. This has certainly shaken up the interest in his career moving forward.

