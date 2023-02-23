Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury Fight Week Press Conference Video & Highlights

Fight week is well underway ahead of the highly anticipated boxing showdown between YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and British professional Tommy Fury. Thursday saw the pre-fight press conference go down from Saudi Arabia, and MMA News has you covered with some of the highlights and major talking points!

Having had two previous planned fights fall through owing to injury and travel issues, Paul (6-0) and Fury (8-0) appear set to finally go face-to-face inside the ring. With their rivalry boiling on in spite of its long length, trash talk and animosity has been evident throughout the buildup.

On Sunday night, though, the time for talking will be over. The pair will headline a Top Rank-partnered card that is slated to be broadcast on ESPN+ pay-per-view in the United States. Paul and Fury’s main event will be an eight-round bout fought at 185 pounds.

“The Problem Child” and “TNT” aren’t the only attractions on offer on the Saudi Arabia-held card. In fact, the co-main event will see legitimate boxing gold up for grabs, as WBC Cruiserweight Champion Ilunga Makabu (29-2) puts his title on the line for the third time against former WBC super-middleweight and WBA light-heavyweight titleholder Badou Jack (27-3-3).

Check out the full fight card here.

Ahead of Sunday’s event, taking place at the Diriyah Arena, the headliners, co-headliners, and four more undercard fighters appeared at the press conference.

LIVE from Saudi Arabia 📍🇸🇦



The #PaulFury presser is minutes away! pic.twitter.com/BqWbJ9WH68 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) February 23, 2023

Check out some of the highlights, as well as Paul and Fury’s pre-fight faceoff, below:

A Prediction From The Elite

The fighters set to be in action on Sunday night weren’t the only notable figures in attendance for Thursday’s press conference, with a number of stars also showing up for the event.

That includes legendary heavyweight Mike Tyson and current undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney, the latter of whom provided his prediction for the February 26 headliner.

“It’s a good fight. Fury comes from a fighting family. So, I don’t know,” Haney said. “But I just see Jake being victorious. I think he’s (Fury) gonna bring some stuff out of Jake we haven’t seen. But I see Jake being victorious.”

John Piles On The Family Pressure

As well as maintaining his undefeated record and championship aspirations, Tommy Fury appears to have some additional stakes for Sunday’s clash.

While Tommy’s older half-brother Tyson has suggested that “TNT” should remain in Saudi Arabia if he doesn’t get the job done, his father John has insisted that his son’s career will be over if he fails to have his hand raised.

And at the press conference, John went a step further…

“This kid survives on pressure. And believe me, I wouldn’t have my son sat here if I didn’t think he could deliver, ’cause there’s no way in this entire world (that) my son would disgrace our great champion Tyson Fury.”

Big John Fury doesn't believe @TommyTNTFury feels any pressure heading into this weekend's fight. #PaulFury pic.twitter.com/huqQyV5DOM — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) February 23, 2023

Paul: Fury Will “Drown” In The Deep Waters

In the buildup to the fight, Paul has consistently mocked the quality of Fury’s competition to date, claiming he’s going to be the first opponent the Brit has faced who is actually looking to win.

“The Problem Child” reiterated that sentiment at the presser, insisting that when he drags Fury to waters deeper than he’s ever experienced, there’s only going to be one outcome.

“He’s never been put in there with someone who wasn’t there to lose. On Sunday, when he’s in the locker room warming up, he’s gonna be thinking, ‘Damn, everyone has been put in there to lose… Now I have a real fight.’ Eight rounds, he’s never been eight rounds. He’s gonna get into the deep waters and drown. I promise that.”

Double Or Nothing

As if the stakes weren’t high enough, Paul upped them at the pre-fight presser.

“The Problem Child” has made a habit of making agreements with his rivals, from the tattoo bet with Tyron Woodley to the fighters’ union involvement agreed with Anderson Silva.

Ahead of Sunday’s clash, Paul proposed a double-or-nothing stipulation, with Fury taking twice his agreed upon pay check with a win but nothing should he fall short.

Although Tommy didn’t provide an immediate answer himself, John was on hand to accept on his behalf…

Anything You Can Do…

Shortly after Paul took aim at Fury’s résumé, the British pro returned the favor.

So far into his boxing career, Paul has made his name with notable victories over MMA veterans. While some have praised the 26-year-old Cleveland native for his knockout of Woodley and decision victory over Silva, “TNT” is less than impressed.

“Everybody knows in this building, who knows about boxing, MMA fighters are not boxers.”

Final Faceoff

Who do you think will have their hand raised this Sunday night, Jake Paul or Tommy Fury?