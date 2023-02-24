Jake Paul & Tommy Fury Make Full Purse Bet Ahead Of Boxing Clash

Jake Paul will look to add Tommy Fury to his list of pre-fight bet victims this weekend in their boxing fight.

Paul and Fury will square off on Sunday in Saudi Arabia in a fight two years in the making. After multiple cancelations, fans will finally get to see these two heated rivals back up their talk with their fists.

Paul and Fury are both unbeaten in their respective boxing careers. Paul returns just a few months removed from his last win over UFC legend Anderson Silva last October.

Before his boxing fights, Paul has proven to not be short of confidence against his opponents. This is evidenced by his latest pre-fight wager with Fury, as they agreed on at their pre-fight press conference on Thursday.

Jake Paul & Tommy Fury Agree To All-Or-Nothing Proposition

Watch Paul and Fury shake on the all-or-nothing bet below, along with nearly sparking an all-out brawl on stage.

The bet is on: Tommy Fury has agreed to give up his ENTIRE fight purse if he loses to Jake Paul, but will get 2x the payout if he wins. 😳#PaulFury | More: https://t.co/EaT771fUIr pic.twitter.com/YQAQqs92Tc — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) February 23, 2023

This is far from the first time that Paul has pitched a pre-fight wager. Ahead of his fight against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, Paul made a tattoo bet with Woodley, and Woodley ended up on the losing end.

This fight will be the biggest spotlight for Fury, who is 8-0 in his professional career. Like Paul, his strength of schedule has been criticized entering this weekend.

Paul and Fury aren’t lacking any amount of confidence entering their grudge match, and one of them will not only leave with their first loss but leave without a paycheck.

What is your prediction for Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury?