Community Reacts to Jake Paul Losing to Tommy Fury

The fight over two years in the making is over, as Tommy Fury got the decision over Jake Paul.

It took multiple tries, but Paul and Fury finally stepped into the ring to settle their beef in Saudi Arabia after a bitter buildup that saw endless amounts of trash talk. They headlined an event that featured Badou Jack defeating Ilunga Makabu in the last round to become a three-weight world champion.

Community Reacts To Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury

In the end, the fight would deliver some interesting action, with Paul and Fury being somewhat competitive with one another through eight rounds before the Brit earned the split-decision win. The biggest story of the fight was the referee though, who deducted points from both competitors for arguably minor offenses.

Following the contest, social media was abuzz with reactions to how things played out. Reactions seem to be a mix between joking about the referee choosing to deduct a point and having mixed opinions on the entertainment value of the fight.

“Honestly I would destroy both Jake Paul and Tommy Fury 😂” said KSI.

“Tommy Fury and Jake Paul: *exchange jabs*

The ref: ” joked MacMally.

“‘This is a really good boxing match’ #PaulFury,” tweeted Spinning Backfist, sarcastically.

“Man you know Jake is regretting that bet right about now 😬😬😬” said Stephen Thompson, reference the purse bet the two made.

“They asked for jake to fight a real boxer. he showed up. he went the distance with a bloodline fighter for an extremely close fight. make the adjustments and run it back,” tweeted Mike Majlak.

“Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury highlights,” one user wrote, sharing a video of two soccer players hugging.

“Both were winners in end, actually Paul gained more credibility I believe in this fight,” wrote Teddy Atlas.

“Drake when he realizes he’s down 400k to a decision because of Jake Paul,” another user wrote, referencing the Canadian megastar’s massive bet on the YouTuber.

“Jake Paul finally fights a boxer and he loses? 🤯” said Alex Behunin.

Jake Paul finally fights a boxer and he loses?



After losing to Tommy Fury, it will be interesting to see where Jake Paul goes from here. He has a rematch clause he can choose to enact, or he may find himself heading in another direction.

Who do you want to see Jake Paul fight next?