Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Live Results and Highlights

After a seemingly endless amount of buildup, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are finally meeting in the ring.

While some may have thought it would never happen, Paul vs Fury is finally set to go down on February 26th at the Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia. It seems that these two have been on a collision course with one another since the moment the YouTuber decided to enter the ring, and their beef is finally coming to a head.

With a combined 14 fights between them, both men enter this contest as undefeated pro boxers, with Paul (6-0) having faced a majority of older UFC veterans to this point, and Fury (8-0) facing other pro boxers, albeit not anybody with a meaningful name or record. Additionally, the lead up to the contest saw Tommy bring his family in, heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury and their father John, resulting in some wild exchanges between the two parties.

Customarily, Paul has made a point to include at least one other fight on his boxing cards, that features legitimate elite boxers, and his bout with Fury is no exception. The co-main sees a matchup between WBC cruiserweight champ Ilunga Makabu and former two-division champion Badou Jack.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Fight Results & Highlights

Paul vs Fury Full Fight Card Results & Start Time

The Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight card featured a total of 9 bouts, including the main event, and it kicked off at 2pm EST (11am PST). Check out the results of the full card below, and check back for live updates as the fights play out.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury

Ilunga Makabu vs Badou Jack

Ziyad Almaayouf vs Ronald Martinez (in progress)

Muhsin Cason def. Taryel Jafarov via TKO by injury (before Round 2)

Bader Samreen def. Viorel Simion via TKO (1:26 of Round 1)

Adam Saleh def. Stuart Kellogg via TKO (3:00 of Round 1)

Salman Hamada def. Daniel Plange via TKO (1:09 of Round 1)

Ziad Al-Majrashi def. Phillip Quansah via decision

Ragad Al Naimi def. Perpetual Okaijah via TKO (1:47 of Round 3)

