Jake Paul Wants To ‘Disrupt’ MMA Just Like Boxing

Jake Paul has massive goals for his upcoming MMA debut and career on a similarly planned trajectory as his run in boxing.

Paul will face Tommy Fury in his boxing return this weekend in Saudi Arabia. After two separate cancelations, the fight appears on the approach to come to fruition.

Paul made headlines earlier this year when he announced the news that he signed with the PFL, and is set to make his pro debut by the end of the year. He’ll also spearhead the PFL’s ‘super fight’ division, which could potentially feature a clash between Kayla Harrison and Cris Cyborg.

Paul has teased interest in fighting in MMA for a while, but he’ll back up his words with action at a later date. In addition to his in-fight skillset, he’ll also bring a large following stemming from his career in content creation.

Paul has become a widely talked about name in boxing, and he wants to do the same in MMA.

Jake Paul: PFL Debut Is Just The Tip Of The Iceberg For MMA Career

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Paul explained his reasoning behind wanting to make the move to MMA.

“I think MMA is in a different, weird spot right now,” Paul said. “It’s in a transition spot. There’s a ton of room to innovate, a ton of room to disrupt. Just like I did in the boxing world, I see the same gap in MMA right now. Meeting Donn Davis, Peter Murray at the PFL… I share a similar vision with them. I know I can change that sport as well and bring a ton of eyeballs to the PFL, to the amazing fighters at the PFL. To be the change that I talk about. I talk about fighter pay, and all that, but people are going ‘What is he actually doing?’. I’m giving fighters 50% of the revenue and letting them have sponsorships…

“I’m being the change, and all of this really excites me. On top of actually wanting to do an MMA fight.”

Paul won’t have a shortage of potential opponents for his first MMA fight. Anthony Pettis and Kevin Lee are just a few of the former UFC standouts who have called for a fight with the social media influencer.

Paul wants to make big changes in MMA in and out of the Octagon, and he envisions a mirror image of what he’s done so far in the ring.

