Jake Paul to Earn WBC Rank With a Victory over Tommy Fury

“The Truth” Jake Paul could be a ranked World Boxing Council boxer with a win over Tommy Fury on Feb. 26.

Both fighters have been entangled in a feud since 2021. They were set to fight each other several times, but either Fury would drop out or contract negotiations held up their fight. However, boxing fans will likely see the long-awaited fight in less than two weeks.

Paul vs. Fury will occur at the Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, Feb. 26. Both fighters will fight in a 10-round cruiserweight bout. The event will also have WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu defend his title against Badou Jack on the undercard. In the United States, Paul vs. Fury will stream live on ESPN+. It’s unclear what the price for the pay-per-view will be, and it will go live at 2 PM ET/ 11 PM PT.

While the fight doesn’t have title implications, Paul could earn an outstanding achievement if he wins.

Top Rank

Jake Paul To Become A Ranked WBC Fighter If He Wins

Boxing fans have criticized Paul for not fighting established boxers. He has victories over MMA legends like Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley but has yet to fight a seasoned professional boxer. However, he can silence his doubters with a victory over Fury.

According to WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman, the win over the undefeated Fury could earn Paul his spot in the WBC cruiserweight rankings.

Saulaiman confirmed a statement with the WBC boxing website.

“…Jake Paul has been close to The WBC for several years, starting with the first event promoted in the UK when his brother, Logan, fought KSI; On that night, Jake won The WBC amateur belt in the undercard fights, said the statement.

It continues, “Jake has dedication and respect to the sport and The WBC will not tolerate discrimination against anyone, he deserves the opportunities that any other boxer has. He demonstrated punching power and improved skills as well as a solid chin, Tommy Fury represents a clear challenge to Paul in a battle of two undefeated professional boxers. Jake has enrolled in VADA testing Clean Boxing Program, yet another strong reason to support his stance as a boxer.”

Image Credit: @jakepaul on Instagram

What Could Happen If Paul Gets Ranked?

If Paul earns his WBC cruiserweight rank by defeating Fury, it could lead to future title implications. “The Truth” star power and ability could put him in a position to challenge or create a path to contest for a WBC Cruiserweight Championship. The statement mentioned that the WBC cruiserweight title would be defended on the undercard.

If “The Truth” wins, he could start campaigning to fight the winner of the WBC Cruiserweight Championship fight. He has also talked about becoming a boxing champion before he retires. It’s unclear if that will be his intention, but it would create intrigue for who Paul’s next fight will be against. Regardless, a victory over Fury on Feb. 26 will be a chance for Paul to prove his doubters wrong.

Do you believe Jake Paul will become a ranked WBC boxer?