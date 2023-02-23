Jake Paul’s Training Partner Lifts Lid On Sparring Sessions: “There’s Nothing He Did That I Haven’t Seen Before”

One of Jake Paul’s sparring partners has provided insight into his sessions with the YouTuber-turned-boxer ahead of this weekend’s event.

On Sunday, February 26, Paul will enter the ring for the seventh time as a professional. To date, “The Problem Child” has built an unbeaten record courtesy of some notable wins over mixed martial arts veterans, including former UFC champions Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva.

Now, though, the 26-year-old Cleveland native will have his long-awaited first test against a recognized pro. Inside Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah Arena, Paul will throw down with British pugilist Tommy Fury.

So far into his career, Paul has repeatedly defied expectations to maintain his unblemished résumé in the squared circle. While the likes of renowned trainer Teddy Atlas expect that trend to continue this weekend, others think the experience advantage for Fury may prove to be a task too much for the former Disney star.

But having trained extensively with “The Problem Child” ahead of his latest outing, pro boxer Kalvin Henderson is backing the polarizing online star to get the job done again.

Henderson: ‘Paul Pulled Off Things I Didn’t Think He Could’

During a recent appearance on Sports Chat With Matt, Henderson provided a look into his sparring sessions with Paul.

“Hot Sauce” began by noting that Paul didn’t present anything that he hadn’t seen before when they shared the ring. But, like many who’ve experienced the YouTuber-turned-boxer’s abilities behind closed doors, Henderson admitted that “The Problem Child” is further along than would be expected of him three years into a career in the sport.

“Me being honest about the sparring, there’s nothing he did that I haven’t seen before. But he did catch me with some shots,” Henderson said. “He did catch me with some shots that I didn’t wanna get hit with anymore… some shots I didn’t think he could pull off… He is athletic, he throws some decently fast punches, and he has some pop on them too… He was pulling off some stuff that I didn’t think he could do yet.

“In one of our sessions, the second, maybe third round, he hit me with the overhand right and I instantly knew that the Tyron Woodley fight wasn’t set up… He hit me and I was like, ‘I ain’t trying to get hit like that too many times,'” Henderson added. “I’ve been boxing for 17 years. I’ve been hit by the best. He caught me with some shots.”

While he did give some praise for Paul’s power and skills, Henderson piled a significant amount on in terms of the 26-year-old’s motivation. The one-time WBA title challenger made note of Paul’s focus, warning Fury that he is “locked in” and not engaging in the kind of jokes many would expect in the gym.

“Man, those guys, believe it or not, they’re locked in. I know that Jake has a lot of clout for being a YouTuber and being a clown, doing all this stuff just to — what do they call it? Clout-chasing and stuff,” Henderson stated. “But, man, he’s like my six-year-old son. He really thinks he’s a boxer. My son, you can’t tell him sh*t man. Right now, he’s a boxer. He doesn’t go to school, he’s a boxer. That’s how Jake is, except he’s actually putting in the work.

“Of course, he has financial backing to kind of help make things easier, but that doesn’t change his focus at all. He goes to the gym, he trains hard, he works hard, he does recovery, and then he goes home,” Henderson continued. “There’s no clowning, there’s no joking, there’s no dancing; none of that bullsh*t at the gym… I really think that he’s gonna pull it off man,” Henderson added.

Paul’s power was firmly put into context in his rematch with Woodley in December 2021, which came to an end when “The Problem Child” slept the former UFC champion with a brutal overhand right.

Now, he’ll look to deliver the same fate to Fury, who’s been extremely vocal in dismissing Paul’s credentials as a legitimate boxer, something the Brit will look to prove come fight night in Saudi Arabia.

What have you made of Jake Paul’s boxing career to date?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.