[UPDATE] Dan Hooker Out Of UFC 285 Bout Against Jalin Turner

UFC lightweight contender Jalin Turner will need a new opponent for UFC 285 after Dan Hooker was forced to pull out of their fight due to a broken hand.

MMA Fighting was among the first to break the unfortunate news regarding Hooker’s updated UFC 285 status.

Turner has surged into the lightweight rankings with five straight victories after an up-and-down start to his UFC career. He most recently submitted Hooker’s teammate, Brad Riddell, at UFC 276.

Turner earned a contract on Dana White‘s Contender Series in 2018 after a doctor’s stoppage win. Since moving to lightweight at UFC 234, he’s won six of his last seven fights.

Hooker’s win over Puelles was his first since September 2021. A submission loss to Islam Makhachev, along with a failed featherweight debut against Arnold Allen, brought uncertainty to Hooker’s UFC career.

Hooker wanted to return for UFC 284 in Perth, and now it looks like his return plans will be pushed back even further.

UFC 285 is headlined by a vacant heavyweight title matchup between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane. UFC Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko will also return to defend her title.

MMA News will keep you updated on Jalin Turner’s UFC 285 status.