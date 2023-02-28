Jalin Turner Issues Strong Three-Word Reply to Mateusz Gamrot’s ‘Gory’ UFC 285 Prediction

UFC lightweight contender Jalin Turner welcomes Mateusz Gamrot’s plan to ‘paint the canvas red’ in their fight this weekend.

While much of the attention heading into the MMA leader’s third pay-per-view event of the year surrounds the return of Jon Jones and his bid for title glory in a second weight class, there are a number of intriguing contests set to reach the Octagon before the headliner.

That notably includes a clash between lightweight Top 10’s Turner and Gamrot. While “The Tarantula” was expected to face Dan Hooker, who is ranked below him on the 155-pound ladder, an injury forced the New Zealander out.

With that, Turner has found himself with a short-notice opportunity to jump up the lightweight ranks against the #7-ranked “Gamer.”

First and foremost, Gamrot is looking to rebound inside T-Mobile Arena having fallen short of title contention against Beneil Dariush last October. But more than just the win, the Polish 32-year-old is hoping to make a statement, even expressing a desire to make it a ‘gory’ affair on March 4.

Turner has now welcomed his rival’s violent intentions.

Turner Tells Gamrot: “Bring It On!”

During a recent interview with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri, Turner was asked for his response to Gamrot’s remarks. “The Tarantula” encouraged “Gamer” to turn his words into action at UFC 285, outlining his plan to counter it with a more calculated approach.

“Bring it on,” Turner said. “Because he can make it gory, and I’mma just keep it precise and technical.”

Image: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Turner’s confidence derives from the advantages he believes he holds over Gamrot. Aside from the grappling department, the 27-year-old Californian expects to boast an edge over the Polish fighter in all realms.

“It’s all written on paper. My striking versus his grappling. It’s a typical striker versus grappler match,” Turner assessed. “I feel like I have better distance management than him, and I have a length and leverage advantage. But he has the grappling accolade, and that’s pretty much it. That’s all I see him having over me. If he wants to bring that striking game, please, stand up for me.”

In a stacked lightweight division, Turner has broken through as one of the leading names rising the ranks towards contention.

Should the #10-ranked 155lber added a sixth win to his active streak, especially in a similar fashion to his stoppage victories over Jamie Mullarkey and Brad Riddell, it stands to reason that the title picture will have a new entrant by next week.

How do you think the fight between Jalin Turner and Mateusz Gamrot will play out at UFC 285?

