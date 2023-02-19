Jalin Turner Names His “Easiest” Matchup In LW Top 10

Jalin Turner is willing to fight any top lightweight on the UFC roster, but there’s one ranked fighter that he feels is a particularly good matchup for him.

“The Tarantula” joined the UFC after an appearance on Contender Series 2018 and initially alternated wins and losses through his first few fights, but in 2020 he began what has now turned into a five-fight win streak.

Turner has finished every opponent during his current run and most recently submitted Brad Riddell in less than a minute at UFC 276, which sent him to the #10-spot in the UFC’s lightweight rankings.

Turner only needed 45 seconds to finish Brad Riddell with a guillotine choke at UFC 276.

Turner Name His Best Matchup In LW Top 10

Turner still has some work to do before considering a bid for the lightweight title, but that doesn’t mean he can’t take a look at the short list of fighters above him in the UFC rankings.

The 27-year-old recently did an interview on the Fight SZN Podcast to discuss everything from his current winning streak to his unique nickname, and the hosts couldn’t resist putting him on the spot by asking who his easiest fight would be in the UFC’s lightweight Top 10. Turner initially downplayed naming anyone specific, but eventually he did admit there’s one fighter he feels he’d match up quite well against.

“I don’t think it would be easy work for other people, but I think Beneil [Dariush] would be a good – stylistically for me, I feel like I take that fight,” Turner answered. “He’s a tough fight, everybody in the Top 10 is tough obviously. But I feel like my game is bad for his game, you know?”

Dariush defeated Mateusz Gamrot on the main card of UFC 280. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

A member of the UFC since 2014, Dariush has quietly put together one of the promotion’s more impressive win streaks over the last few years. His last victory against Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 280 extended his unbeaten run to eight fights, and “Benny” is now knocking on the door of a title shot as the UFC’s #4-ranked lightweight contender.

Turner may have aspirations of facing Dariush and eventually challenging for the title, but currently he’s expected to take on #7-ranked Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 285. “The Hangman” was submitted by Makhachev in 2021 before attempting a drop back down to featherweight against Arnold Allen, but Hooker got back on track in the lightweight division when he finished Claudio Puelles at UFC 281.

What do you think of Turner’s claim about how he’d do in a potential matchup with Dariush?

