Jalin Turner Names Lightweight Contender Who Gets Wrongly “Overlooked” By The UFC

UFC lightweight contender Jalin Turner believes that one top name in his division is being “overlooked” despite being deserving of a title shot.

This weekend, the #10-ranked Turner is set for the biggest fight of his career to date. Since a decision loss to Matt Frevola in 2019, “The Tarantula” has won five straight en route to the upper echelon at 155 pounds, and he’ll have the chance to break through into contention on the main card of a Jon Jones-headlined pay-per-view event.

Having seen planned opponent Dan Hooker withdraw through injury, Turner is now set to share the Octagon at UFC 285 with a higher-ranked foe in Mateusz Gamrot.

Having been given an unexpected opportunity to face the #7-ranked Gamrot on the March 4 card, Turner is looking to make the most of the short-notice chance by leapfrogging his Polish rival on the lightweight ladder.

If the 27-year-old does so, it stands to reason that he’ll join the list of potential title challengers in the division. In addition to Rafael Fiziev, Dustin Poirier, Charles Oliveira, and Justin Gaethje, that group includes a man whom Turner has branded criminally “overlooked.”

Turner Labels Top-Five Contender As ‘Most Deserving’

During a recent interview with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri ahead of his return to action this Saturday, Turner gave his take on the current situation at the top of his division, which sees champion Islam Makhachev without a set next challenger.

According to Turner, who’s risen the ranks with standout stoppage victories over Jamie Mullarkey and Brad Riddell in his last two appearances, one man is clearly deserving of the next opportunity.

But like many, Turner doesn’t believe the fighter, who currently occupies the #4 spot, is acknowledged as worthy by the promotion.

“Beneil (Dariush is the most deserving),” Turner said before attempting to explain why the Iranian-born American is yet to fight for the belt. “Man, I don’t mean this with (any) disrespect, but he doesn’t have that it-factor. So, he kinda gets overlooked. But he has the skills, he has the technical capabilities, he has all the accolades to become a champion, definitely.

“But it’s just like, you hear his name and it doesn’t excite you sometimes… As a marketing, as a business, that’s the only thing I can see. Me, as an MMA practitioner and seeing his skillset, like, I have to see him fight. But it’s just business, you know?” Turner concluded.

Turner’s view is certainly a common one amongst others in the MMA community, with many having called for Dariush to receive a title shot following his victory over Gamrot at UFC 280 last October.

But if he’s to finally book a date in the cage opposite the reigning lightweight king, Dariush will have to get past another tough name in the division. The 33-year-old veteran, who’s riding a lengthy eight-fight winning streak, is set to face former champ Charles Oliveira at UFC 288 on May 6.

Top UFC lightweights will battle it out at UFC 288 on May 6 💥



UFC has not officially announced the bout, but Charles Oliveira referred to it as official on social media and sources told @bokamotoespn Beneil Dariush's side has agreed. pic.twitter.com/up2uPIgkxH — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 22, 2023

Do you agree with Jalin Turner’s take on Beneil Dariush?

