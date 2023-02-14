Jalin Turner Will Face Top 10 Lightweight Replacement At UFC 285

UFC lightweight contender Jalin Turner will face Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 285 following Dan Hooker’s recent withdrawal.

MMA journalist Amy Kaplan was among the first to report the news of the Turner/Gamrot booking.

Turner was supposed to face Hooker in a highly-anticipated lightweight bout before Hooker suffered a recent injury. It was uncertain if Turner would get a replacement opponent in time for the card, but Gamrot will step up on short notice.

Turner’s last win came against Brad Riddell last July at UFC 276, earning a 45-second submission. He’s won five straight since a loss to Matt Frevola at UFC 236.

Turner’s win over Riddell catapulted him into the Top 10 of the lightweight division. He’ll face the biggest challenge of his career, arguably, in the form of Gamrot.

Report: Jalin Turner vs. Mateusz Gamrot Set For UFC 285

Before a recent loss against Beneil Dariush at UFC 280, Gamrot was on a similar trajectory as Turner. Gamrot defeated the likes of Arman Tsarukyan, Jeremy Stephens, and Diego Ferreira before the Dariush fight.

Gamrot made a name for himself in KSW before making his way over to the UFC. He earned the promotion’s featherweight and lightweight titles before making his UFC debut in Oct. 2020.

Turner earned a shot in the UFC on Dana White‘s Contender Series in 2018. After early UFC losses to Frevola and Vicente Luque, he’s bounced back in a big way at lightweight.

UFC 285 takes place on March 4th and will be headlined by a vacant heavyweight title matchup between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane.

What is your reaction to the reported Jalin Turner vs. Mateusz Gamrot booking?