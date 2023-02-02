Jamahal Hill Dismisses Idea That Jiří Procházka Is “Real” Champ

Jamahal Hill isn’t willing to entertain any discussion about whether or not Jiří Procházka should still be considered the UFC’s light heavyweight champion.

“Sweet Dreams” ended 2022 on a three-fight finishing streak and was booked to take on former title challenger Anthony Smith in March. After Procházka suffered a shoulder injury ahead of his title defense at UFC 282 and the replacement main event ended in a draw, Hill instead found himself scheduled to open 2023 by facing Glover Teixeira for the vacant light heavyweight title.

Hill made the most of the unexpected opportunity to challenge for the title, as the 30-year-old nearly finished Teixeira on several occasions before winning a lopsided unanimous decision and the UFC’s light heavyweight belt.

The newly crowned champion received a message from Procházka shortly after his win, and Hill took issue when Ariel Helwani suggested that the injured fighter was still the “real” champion during an appearance on The MMA Hour.

Hill claimed the vacant light heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 283. (Zuffa LLC)

“My man’s barely beat Glover,” Hill said. “If they fight that fight ten times out of ten, how many times does Jiri win? ‘Cause I know for a fact it ain’t ten, it ain’t nine, it ain’t eight. And for what we’ve seen, it more likely goes the other way. Glover’s still on this planet, you get what I’m saying? ‘Cause like be honest.

“Based off the fight that you’ve seen between them two, not seeing me and Glover, me and Glover had not fought. But you have ten times the amount you’d use up, you have to put your money on one side, who’s gonna win the most times out of the ten? Who do you pick?”

“Is He Gonna Be The Same Dude?”

In addition to comparing their respective wins over Teixeira, Hill also argues that Procházka can hardly be considered the division’s top fighter when there are still questions about when and how he’ll return from his current shoulder injury.

“Here’s another factor to factor in. Bro, he had an injury that was nasty enough to where it compromised him that bad where he has to recover and come back. Is he gonna be the same dude? Right now, the level that you’re speaking of him being the best on and best at, he’s not at that level. ‘Cause if he was, he would be able to fight…As far as we’re talking, ‘active’, whenever I think of who is the best active that could go right – I’m the best.”

Procházka battled Teixeira for the light heavyweight title at UFC 275. (Paul Miller/USA TODAY Sports)

Even if some parties might argue that Procházka should be considered the champion until he’s actually lost the title, one thing that can’t be denied is that Hill put on the best performance on his career at UFC 283 and is now the one holding the light heavyweight belt.

It will be interesting to see what the UFC tries to do for Hill’s first title defense given that there’s still no concrete timetable on Procházka’s return, but either Magomed Ankalaev or Jan Błachowicz might be eager to eliminate the memory of their draw at UFC 282.

