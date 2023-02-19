Jamahal Hill Gives His Prediction For Alex Pereira/Israel Adesanya At UFC 287

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jamahal Hill has made his prediction for the upcoming rematch between reigning middleweight king Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya.

Five months after their first meeting in mixed martial arts, Pereira and Adesanya are set to stand across from one another inside the Octagon once again at UFC 287 on April 8. While it’ll mark the pair’s MMA rematch, it’ll be their fourth meeting overall.

“Poatan” previously recorded two wins over “The Last Stylebender” in kickboxing, with their UFC 281 headliner ending in an eerily similar fashion to their rematch under the Glory banner in 2017.

Like that bout, the then-middleweight champ pulled ahead on the scorecards and was just minutes away from the win. But with his freakishly powerful left hook, the Brazilian snatched victory and the 185-pound gold inside Madison Square Garden.

He’ll now look to extend his combat sports lead over Adesanya to four by recording his first defense inside Florida’s Miami-Dade Arena later this year.

So far, opinions and predictions for the latest chapter of Pereira and Adesanya’s rivalry appear to be split.

Some are backing the Nigerian-New Zealander to repeat his performance across the first four rounds at UFC 281, whilst also making the necessary adjustments to avoid his opponent’s kill shot. Others, meanwhile, are expecting the champ to find a home for his heavy blows at some point across the five rounds.

One man who’s arisen as a possible future opponent for “Poatan” sits in the first group.

Hill Expects Short Reign For Pereira

During a recent interview with The Schmo, newly crowned light heavyweight titleholder Jamahal Hill was asked to provide his assessment for the upcoming UFC 287 main event in April.

After suggesting that Pereira was fortunate that things fell his way late in their clash last November, “Sweet Dreams” predicted a dominant night on the feet and return to the throne for Adesanya.

“No, (I don’t see Pereira beating Adesanya). I think he got some things that happened for him, like the leg check at the end,” Hill said. “I think if Izzy just throw hands, just box him — just be quick and outbox him — he’ll win.”

While he’s got his longtime combat sports rival in his immediate future, Pereira hasn’t been staying within the confines of his own division since winning the 185-pound gold.

After seeing his coach and mentor Glover Teixeira soundly beaten by Hill last month at UFC 283, “Poatan” threw his name in the hat for the Grand Rapids standout’s first title defense.

While “Sweet Dreams” appeared open to the idea, even claiming he’d KO the Brazilian, he’s advised Pereira to focus on the man who was ‘whooping his ass’ at UFC 281.

“I think he should probably focus on Izzy, because he was getting his ass whooped for a good majority of that fight last time,” Hill stated.

Do you agree with Jamahal Hill’s prediction for Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya’s rematch at UFC 287?

