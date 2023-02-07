Jamahal Hill Responds To Callout: “Chubby Will Turn You Into A Meme”

New UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jamahal Hill has taken exception to a recent callout.

Hill got his hands on the undisputed light heavyweight gold last month at UFC 283 in a bloody war with Glover Teixeira. Due to a tumultuous turn of events in the light heavyweight division last year, Hill leapfrogged from the No.7 ranking to a title bout.

Zuffa LLC

Back at UFC 282, Magomed Ankalaev went to war with Jan Blachowicz. The bout was upgraded to a five-round main event for the title after then-champion Jiří Procházka vacated due to injury. The grueling bout was declared a draw after five exhausting rounds, leading to Hill’s own crack at the vacant gold last month.

Many, including Ankalaev himself, believed the Dagestani contender did enough to warrant being declared the winner against ‘Polish Power’. Now, the No.2-ranked contender has sent a warning to ‘Sweet Dreams’.

“I Am Coming For My Belt” – Magomed Ankalaev Wants Jamahal Hill Fight

Taking to Twitter, Ankalaev warned Hill of his plan to take the belt away from him. In an uncharacteristic display from the typically mild-mannered Russian, he also took a quick shot at Hill’s physique.

In response, Hill dissed Ankalaev on multiple fronts. ‘Sweet Dreams’ mocked Ankalaev’s lack of drawing power and appearance while threatening to turn him into a meme should they ever clash.

Only thing I wish is that people actually wanting to see you fight!!! You don’t had a belt never have and while I’m here you never will!!! Chubby will turn you into a meme earn the fight and will gladly free these free on yo Abe Lincoln lookin ass!!! #Sincerely #YourKING https://t.co/PXaXZlcBmH — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) February 6, 2023

“Careful what you wish for, chubby. I am coming for MY belt,” Ankalaev wrote.

“Only thing I wish is that people actually wanting to see you fight!!! You don’t had a belt never have and while I’m here you never will!!! Chubby will turn you into a meme earn the fight and will gladly free these free on yo Abe Lincoln lookin a**!!!” Hill retorted.

Jamahal Hill seemingly hit a new level as a fighter in his dominant display against Glover Teixeira last month. Displaying improved takedown defense to complement his scary punching power, ‘Sweet Dreams’ ascended the light heavyweight mountain with gusto.

For now, he has several likely challengers to eye up including Ankalaev, Jan Blachowicz, and former champion Jiří Procházka.

Would you like to see Jamahal Hill defend against Magomed Ankalaev?