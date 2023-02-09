Jamahal Hill Responds To Jiří Procházka’s Return Timeline

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jamahal Hill is already looking ahead to his first defense of the gold later this year.

Last month at UFC 283, ‘Sweet Hands’ got the better of former champion Glover Teixeira in a bloody main event war. The victory completed Hill’s impressive jump up the rankings from just No.7 to champion.

Zuffa LLC

Hill’s victory has also restored order to the chaotic light heavyweight division. Late last year, then-champion Jiří Procházka suffered a severe injury during the training camp for a UFC 282 rematch with Glover Teixeira. As a consequence, ‘Denisa’ vacated the gold. A subsequent title bout between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev at the same event ended in a controversial draw.

Now on top, Hill is looking ahead and already has an ideal time and opponent for his first title defense.

“If Jiří Can Be Back By The Summer” – Jamahal Hill On His Next Fight

In a recent interview with Helen Yee, Jamahal Hill said he would next like to fight on International Fight Week in late June/early July. However, he was quick to emphasize this would only work if former champion Jiří Procházka is cleared to compete by then.

“I’d like to fight in International Fight Week, that’ll be a good time slot for me,” Hill said. “Ideally, whenever, if Jiří can be back by the summer and be ready around that time, that’d be perfect. I mean, that’s the fight that I want you know, whenever that is, but if not that, I’d like to fight at International Fight Week.”

Following Hill’s ferocious victory over Glover Teixeira, Jiří Procházka released a short video revealing he’s coming for the title. Despite the severity of ‘Denisa’s injury last year, he’s confident he will be back this year, possibly even by the summer.

Considering Teixeira’s retirement and the limbo Ankalaev and Blachowicz are in following their UFC 282 disaster, a Hill vs. Procházka fight next makes sense. ‘Denisa’ is undefeated in the UFC and dominated his opponents en route to an all time great title win over Teixeira last year. Assuming the Czech samurai is back to 100 per cent, he could be the toughest test yet for ‘Sweet Dreams’.

Do you want to see Jamahal Hill vs. Jiří Procházka?