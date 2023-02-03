Jamahal Hill Targets “The Ultimate Test” In An MMA Opponent

While he may have had gold wrapped around his waist, UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jamahal Hill doesn’t believe he’s accomplished “the ultimate test” yet.

After consecutive headline triumphs at the Apex in 2022, Hill had the opportunity to feature in the promotion’s first pay-per-view main event of the new year. With that, “Sweet Dreams” headed to hostile territory to challenge for the vacant title in Brazil against former champ Glover Teixeira.

Across five rounds, Hill firmly dismissed claims that he wouldn’t be able to handle himself on the ground against Teixeira, surviving mat exchanges and proceeding to firmly beat the 43-year-old up on the feet en route to a dominant unanimous decision win inside Rio de Janeiro’s Jeunesse Arena.

While the championship victory is still setting in for Hill, whose emotions were clear inside the Octagon post-fight, he’ll soon turn his attention to building a lengthy and notable reign on the light heavyweight throne.

And beyond that, he’s hoping to earn an opportunity against “the ultimate test.”

Hill Targets Future Showdown With LHW’s Greatest

During a recent interview with Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith on the Believe You Me podcast, the newly crowned 205-pound champ spoke about his ambitions moving forward having reached the mountaintop at UFC 283.

Perhaps the biggest talking point in the sport right now is the upcoming return of Jon Jones. But rather than looking to conquer his former stomping ground once again, “Bones” is moving up to heavyweight in search of a second piece of gold.

Despite that, though, Hill still has hopes of sharing the Octagon with Jones down the line, even noting that the former two-time light heavyweight titleholder is the man he’s been “chasing.”

“Yeah, a thousand percent (I want to fight Jones). I wanna eventually build to a fight against Jon,” Hill said. “He’s the ultimate test. He was, from the time that I came and decided I was gonna make this run — when it first started, it was Anderson Silva. He was the man… Then, after he had his injury and things like that, I kind of fell off from the sport.

“Then Conor (McGregor) happened… But Conor got that because he got (José) Aldo, who’d been undefeated for 10 years. He had somebody to chase. I needed somebody to chase, and this whole time, I’ve been chasing Jon. It’s just that fight,” Hill added.

Time might be short in terms of Hill getting his wish. While Jones will return this year having signed a new eight-fight deal with the UFC, the GOAT contender has only guaranteed fans two more bouts.

While the first will come at UFC 285 on March 4, when Jones meets Ciryl Gane with the vacant heavyweight title on the line, “Bones” has also named a clash with Stipe Miocic as his subsequent goal.

