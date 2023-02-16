James Gallagher’s Planned Bellator Return Hits Another Roadblock

Bellator bantamweight contender James Gallagher’s upcoming fight against Leandro Higo at Bellator 292 has been canceled.

Gallagher, who has withdrawn from three of his last four fight bookings, withdrew from the March 10th clash due to undisclosed reasons. Higo won’t remain on the card and they’ll likely go in a different direction with his next opponent.

MMA Junkie was among the first to report the news of Gallagher’s withdrawal.

Gallagher, who is 11-2 in his career, hasn’t fought since a loss to Patchy Mix at Bellator 270. He was supposed to face Brett Johns last September before suffering an injury in camp.

Gallagher was expected to compete in the Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix last year before withdrawing from consideration. Once regarded as a top-tier bantamweight prospect, Gallagher hasn’t won since Oct. 2020.

Mix and Raufeon Stots will compete for the Grand Prix championship later this year in Hawaii.

Gallagher burst onto the Bellator scene with his promotional debut at Bellator 158. After brief stints in Chaos FC and Cage Kings, he won his first four fights in Bellator, including finishes of Anthony Taylor and Kirill Medvedovski.

It’s uncertain how long Gallagher will be sidelined and if the promotion will look ahead to booking him another fight in the coming months.

Despite Gallagher’s absence, Bellator 292 remains an impressive card. The event is headlined by a Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix matchup between Usman Nurmagomedov and Benson Henderson.

