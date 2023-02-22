Jamie Pickett Reacts To Lopsided Odds For Bo Nickal Fight At UFC 285

UFC middleweight Jamie Pickett isn’t at all fazed by the lopsided odds in favor of Bo Nickal ahead of their upcoming fight.

Next weekend, the pair are slated to feature on the main card of UFC 285, a pay-per-view headlined by the return of Jon Jones, who will be challenging for the vacant heavyweight title.

Looking to make the most of that grand stage will be the debuting Nickal, a three-time NCAA Division I National Champion and a three-time Big Ten Conference champion out of Pennsylvania State University.

“The Allen Assassin” secured his place on the UFC roster courtesy of a pair of victories on Dana White’s Contender Series last year. After submitting Zachary Borrego in just 62 seconds, Nickal went even better to earn a contract, forcing Donovan Beard to tap in less than a minute.

Ever since breaking onto the UFC scene in a big way, Nickal has been widely tipped for greatness.

And it’s not just peers and fans who are predicting glory inside the Octagon for the 27-year-old, with the man himself showing immense confidence in his ability to already hang with the best that the UFC middleweight division has to offer.

If context was needed to show just how highly regarded the newcomer is, the odds for his debut fight serve as such. Per BetOnline.ag, Nickal currently sits as a mammoth -1800 favorite, with Pickett’s line reading +750.

Pickett Acknowledges Losses In Light Of Nickal Odds

Despite not being given much of a chance by oddsmakers and bettors, Pickett doesn’t feel disrespected by his underdog status.

In fact, during a recent interview with Combat Sports on Fanatics View, “The Nightwolf” even suggested that it’s logical for Nickal to be favored given his underwhelming 2-4 run in the Octagon since his own success on DWCS back in 2020.

“Nah (it doesn’t surprise me). I got losses,” Pickett said. “So, I mean, people feel how they feel. Same thing, if I’m looking at a team (that) plays Duke and they’re a team that’s not doing well, I’m like, ‘Duke’s gonna win.’ So, you should feel that way.

“I don’t care what people feel or say. Everybody has their own opinion. They have the right to feel the way they wanna feel about something,” Pickett continued. “My job is to change their ideology of me. That’s what I’m looking to do next Saturday.”

While Nickal and Pickett had their initial bout at UFC 282 postponed owing to an injury on the side of the debutant, the six-fight promotional veteran believes the extra time they’ve had to prepare will lead to fireworks come fight night on March 4.

Although all eyes will be on “The Allen Assassin” as he looks to take the first step towards the championship success many expect of him, “The Nightwolf” is planning to spoil the welcome party at T-Mobile Arena.

