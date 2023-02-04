Jared Gordon Announces 24-Hour Helpline To Aid Those In Need

UFC lightweight Jared Gordon has recently announced a 24-hour helpline for those struggling with their mental wellbeing.

Gordon is no stranger to hardship. Before making his way into the UFC, ‘Flash’ struggled with debilitating drug addiction, something for which he is still in long-term recovery for. His drug habit severely impacted all areas of his life. By 23, he was homeless and addicted to heroin.

Gordon’s initial recovery was undone following an orbital bone injury during a fight. The pain medication he was prescribed led to a full-blown relapse. In 2015, ‘Flash’ was legally dead for two minutes following an overdose.

In the years since, he has been very vocal in using his platform as a fighter to raise awareness for mental health and addiction issues.

“Hit Me Up If You’re Struggling” – Jared Gordon Unveils Helpline

In a recent post on Twitter, Gordon detailed some of his own personal setbacks along with an inspirational quote from NBA legend Michael Jordan. The post also revealed the number for Gordon’s new helpline.

I relapsed over and over, Ive lost fights, relationships, jobs, I have failed a lot in life. Maybe I’m to dumb to no when to stop trying? If you’re looking to get through tough times that’s literally all you have to do, persevere. Hit me up if you’re struggling, id love to help⚡️ pic.twitter.com/qGnLiuet8J — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) February 2, 2023

“I relapsed over and over, Ive lost fights, relationships, jobs, I have failed a lot in life. Maybe I’m to dumb to no when to stop trying? If you’re looking to get through tough times that’s literally all you have to do, persevere. Hit me up if you’re struggling, id [sic] love to help,” Gordon wrote.

Jared Gordon last fought at UFC 282, where he fell to Paddy Pimblett via unanimous decision.

The result was rife with controversy as many believed Gordon had done more than enough to earn the victory. ‘Flash’ himself has echoed similar sentiments, believing his performance outclassed Pimblett on the night.

Gordon is now 2-2 in his last four fights and will look to bounce back in April when he butts heads with Bobby Green.

