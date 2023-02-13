Watch: Jens Pulver’s Tearful Reaction To UFC Hall Of Fame Announcement

Inaugural UFC Lightweight Champion Jens Pulver was recently announced as an upcoming inductee into the UFC’s Hall of Fame.

Pulver was a key figure in the early years of the UFC’s lightweight division. His epic rivalry with BJ Penn carried over from the title scene to The Ultimate Fighter.

BJ Penn gets revenge against Jens Pulver in their second clash.

Boasting a vicious kickboxing style, Pulver also had wrestling and Brazilian jiu-jitsu experience to put to use in the Octagon.

‘Little Evil’ also competed in legendary Japanese fight promotion PRIDE FC. In 2005, Pulver made it to the quarterfinals of the PRIDE 2005 Lightweight Grand Prix. By the time of his final fight in November 2013, Pulver was a seasoned veteran with plentiful notoriety.

Now, almost 16 years since he last fought in the Octagon, Pulver’s long-awaited Hall of Fame induction has finally been confirmed.

Jens Pulver Thrilled By Induction Announcement

Over the weekend, Pulver shared his reaction to the news on his livestream. Unaware of the induction prior to the announcement, a visibly emotional ‘Little Evil’ expressed his pleasant surprise.

Here is Jens Pulver’s live reaction to the news of being into the UFC’s Hall of Fame: pic.twitter.com/VjhS57x7EK — Zoheb MMA (@ZohebMMA) February 12, 2023

The UFC Hall of Fame’s 2023 induction ceremony is set to go down at this year’s International Fight Week. It will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC President Dana White recently had some complementary words for ‘Little Evil’.

“Jens Pulver is a pioneer of the sport who was not only the first lightweight champion in UFC history, but someone who delivered some of the sport’s most memorable moments,” said UFC President Dana White. “No one will ever forget his knockout of John Lewis or his win over BJ Penn in their first fight, and his fight against Urijah Faber in 2008 was the biggest fight in WEC history at the time. Jens could do it all in the Octagon, and it will be an honor to induct him into the UFC Hall of Fame this summer.” (h/t UFC.com)

Are you looking forward to seeing Jens Pulver enter the UFC Hall of Fame?