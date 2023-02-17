Jéssica Andrade Explains How Short-Notice Erin Blanchfield Fight Has ‘Saved Her Life’

No.6-ranked UFC strawweight fighter Jéssica Andrade recently shed some light on the positive impact her upcoming fight has already had on her.

Andrade fought last month at UFC 283 where she brutalized Lauren Murphy en route to a unanimous decision win. Now, less than a month later, ‘Bate Estaca’ is already gearing up for an Octagon return.

Lauren Murphy vs. Jéssica Andrade

The upcoming UFC Vegas 69 has now had two change-ups at the top of the card. Initially, the show was set to be headlined by a major bantamweight clash between Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen. When that clash was moved, Taila Santos vs. Erin Blanchfield was given the main event slot.

Now, with Santos out due to her corner having visa issues, Andrade has stepped in to headline the show. The decision to step in on such short notice has led to ‘Bate Estaca’ netting a lucrative new UFC deal.

“This Is Work Well Done” – Jéssica Andrade On Her New Contract

During a recent appearance on MMA Fighting’s Trocação Franca podcast, Andrade discussed the benefits of her new deal. Considering it a “nest egg,” the former UFC Strawweight Champion explained that the deal will ensure she remains financially comfortable past her peak athletic years. She also revealed her plan to buy her mother a house.

“It was something really good, a great change in my career,” Andrade said. “Now I’ll really be able to make my nest egg and plan my life. Maybe my body won’t be the same in five or six years, so now I’ll be able to change my life and my family’s lives.

“This is work well done from my part, but also my team, to be putting on good fights and always being available when the UFC needs. This fight has really saved my life in every sense. I’ll even buy my mother a new house.”

Andrade’s new four-fight deal is reportedly worth almost three times more than the 10-fight she was previously on. ‘Bate Estaca’ credited manager Ali Abdelaziz with securing the new, superior contract deal.

“My last contract had 10 fights, but Ali [Abdelaziz] said that was crazy, that it wasn’t a good idea to have a contract with so many fights,” she said. “He said, ‘Let’s do the next contracts with less fights, but with you getting paid more.’”

Despite her long-term stay in the strawweight division, Andrade will be fighting at flyweight for the second time this year. She challenged long-reigning Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko back at UFC 261 but has since fought in both weight classes.

Are you looking forward to Jéssica Andrade vs. Erin Blanchfield?

All quotes from MMA Fighting.