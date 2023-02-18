Jéssica Andrade: “No One” Wants To Fight Erin Blanchfield

Jéssica Andrade feels like her matchup with Erin Blanchfield at UFC Fight Night 219 is a fight that a lot of other flyweights are trying to avoid.

The 31-year-old already kicked her year off with a dominant performance against Lauren Murphy on the main card of UFC 283, but Andrade will be returning to the cage less than a month after that win as one half of the main event for UFC Fight Night 219.

The card was originally meant to be headlined by Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen before that fight was moved, which resulted in a women’s flyweight bout between Blanchfield and Taila Santos being bumped to the main event. When visa issues forced Santos to withdraw, Andrade was happy to step in on short notice to take on Blanchfield.

“Cold Blooded” is undefeated since joining the UFC, and at the UFC Fight Night 219 media day Andrade was asked if the 23-year-old was on her radar at all prior to accepting the matchup.

“I’ve seen she’s coming, and no one seems to want to fight her,” Andrade responded through an interpreter. “And I said ‘You know, why not?’ I mean, if you think about it, I mean four straight wins. She’s up and coming. I’ve seen the fights, and most importantly obviously, her last fight which really shows how things go.”

Andrade Acknowledges Blanchfield’s Grappling Skills

Blanchfield’s last fight ended in the first round when she submitted Molly McCann at UFC 281, and Andrade knows that going to the ground with the 23-year-old is a dangerous move.

“She’s really evasive on the striking, not as powerful as far as the striking is concerned. But then you see her when she takes [you] down, the ground and pound and how she actually gets the submissions and how she actually locks people down. So, I think this is the most important thing for me you know. Takedown defense, and just to keep myself on my toes. We know that whenever we go to the ground, things can get tough with her.”

Blanchfield made short work of Molly McCann at UFC 281. (Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports)

Blanchfield is currently on a seven-fight winning streak overall, but a bout with a former strawweight champion in Andrade will easily be the biggest test of her young career.

“Bate Estaca” lost her title to current Strawweight Champion Weili Zhang in 2019 and decided to move up to flyweight in 2020, which resulted in her challenging Valentina Shevchenko for that divison’s title the following year.

Andrade was stopped in the second round of her fight with Shevchenko but has now put together three-straight victories, and the 31-year-old is currently knocking on the door of a title shot in both the strawweight and flyweight divisions.

