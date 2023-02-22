Jéssica Andrade Partially Blames Wardrobe Mishap For UFC Vegas 69 Loss

Jéssica Andrade dealt with a wardrobe malfunction just seconds before Erin Blanchfield submitted her at UFC Vegas 69.

Andrade lost to Blanchfield in the UFC Vegas 69 headliner last Saturday at the UFC Apex. Blanchfield’s grappling, as well as her diverse boxing attack, led to a win over the former strawweight champion.

The loss to Blanchfield was a stunning short-notice setback for Andrade. She was potentially a win away from a flyweight title shot, but it wasn’t to be for the Brazilian star.

In addition to being outmatched on the feet and ground, Andrade dealt with an unusual factor working against her in the Octagon. Just before Blanchfield sunk in a rear-naked choke for the win, Andrade had to deal with nearly unintentionally exposing herself on live television.

Jéssica Andrade Says Breast Slipped Out Of Tanktop Mid-Fight

During a recent interview with AgFight, Andrade explained what led to her wardrobe mishap at UFC Vegas 69.

“This is not an excuse, but when she came for the takedown, I lost focus,” Andrade said. “Because when she moved in, she put her shoulder just under my top and my breast completely slipped out. I lost focus and forgot to counter.

“All I could think of was my breast. When I used my hand to put my breast back in the top, that’s when she was able to take me down. It’s all part of the game, though. It’s not an excuse. She really had a great gameplan. It wasn’t on purpose.

“We have to be ready for everything. I should’ve been prepared to let my breast be out if it slipped out,” Andrade continued. “It has been shown in so many places before. I shouldn’t even be worried about that.”

Luckily, Andrade’s mishap wasn’t caught on the UFC broadcast during her fight with Blanchfield.

Andrade entered the fight with a three-fight winning streak, including a recent dominant unanimous decision win over Lauren Murphy at UFC 283. She also submitted Amanda Lemos in a main event slot last April.

Andrade foresees a lot of fights left in her UFC career, and she’ll likely double and triple-check her attire as a part of her pre-fight routine going forward.

All quotes from MMA Mania