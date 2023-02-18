Jim Miller Names One Matchup He’d Like Before Retiring

Jim Miller knows that the end of his fighting career is in sight, but the UFC veteran still has at least one specific opponent he’d like to face before hanging his gloves up.

The 39-year-old was originally set to take on Gabriel Benítez at UFC Fight 219, but Benítez’s withdrawal from the matchup left Miller’s status for the event in limbo. Alexander Hernandez eventually stepped up to take the fight on short notice, and now “A-10” is set to add to his record number of appearances in the UFC.

Miller has remarked more than once that he intends to finish his career at UFC 300, but he’s hoping to remain fairly active before that event finally comes up on the UFC’s calendar.

At the UFC Fight Night 219 media day the 39-year-old was asked about any specific matchups he might like for his final few fights, and Miller didn’t need to think very long before suggesting someone.

“Name wise, I’d like to fight you know, another big name or two,” Miller answered. “I’m really intrigued, I don’t know if – I know that Demian [Maia] was looking for another fight before he hangs ‘em up.”

“I Know It’s A Super Difficult Challenge”

Miller has spent the majority of his career as a lightweight but moved up to welterweight for his last fight with Donald Cerrone, and “A-10” says he’d be open to another fight in that weight class against the larger Maia.

Maia last fought when he met Belal Muhammad at UFC 263. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

“I really enjoyed fighting at 170, and I’ve got a ton of respect for Maia. And that’s a fight that like, man like that gets me pumped up. I know it’s a super difficult challenge. He’s fought my brother at 185 you know, so he’s a big dude. One of the best grapplers ever. But that’s a cool fight to me.”

Maia technically hasn’t retired from MMA, but so far there’s been little indication that any progress has been made on a potential final fight for the Brazilian. The 45-year-old hasn’t competed since dropping a decision to Belal Muhammad in 2021, which was his second loss in a row.

Miller and Hernandez will open the main card of UFC Fight Night 219, which is headlined by a women’s flyweight bout between Erin Blanchfield and Jéssica Andrade.

“Cold Blooded” was originally set to meet Taila Santos before the latter fighter was forced to withdraw from the matchup, but the new booking against Andrade is still a fight that holds significant implications for the UFC’s women’s flyweight division.

What do you think of Miller’s suggestion that he’d like to move up in weight to face Maia for one of the last fights of his career?

