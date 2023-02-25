Jim Miller Suffered Serious Eye Injury In Recent Loss, Still Plans On 3 More Fights

UFC veteran Jim Miller has hit a roadblock in his quest to make UFC 300 the last fight of his long career in the Octagon.

Miller lost to Alexander Hernandez last Saturday at UFC Vegas 69 after a back-and-forth three-round war. The loss snapped a three-fight winning streak and a career resurgence despite high mileage in the promotion.

Miller is near the end of his time competing, but he wants to have a few more fights in the Octagon before hanging up the gloves. He’s aiming to make UFC 300 the final fight of his career.

While Miller is still intent on a few more fights in the cage, a serious eye injury could make things more difficult down the final stretch.

Jim Miller Reveals Traumatic Cataract, Will Forego Immediate Surgery

During a recent interview with ESPN, Miller explained how he plans on moving forward despite his injury.

“The fortunate thing is that my opponents have to be within arm’s reach, and I can see pretty well at that [distance],” Miller said. “Probably the best bet — and probably what I’m going to end up doing — is just kind of suck it up and have a little bit crappier vision until I’m done fighting.

“It never quite came back to where it was,” Miller continued. “But yeah, so with the cataract now, it’s just kind of blurred things up. I guess the way [my right eye is], it’s not like you can really get a corrective lens or anything like that for it.”

Miller went on to say that doctors have told him that the cataract could get worse before it gets better, and he’ll likely require surgery at his career’s end. His left eye was hurt back in 2018 due to an accidental eye poke he suffered against Dan Hooker.

Entering UFC Vegas 69 last weekend, Miller earned a finish over Donald Cerrone at UFC 276. He also defeated Nikolas Motta and Erick Gonzalez during his previous streak.

Miller made his UFC debut at UFC 89, going on to pick up wins in his tenure over the likes of Joe Lauzon, Takanori Gomi, and Yancy Medeiros.

Before he hangs up the gloves, Miller intends to end his career on his terms, but his cataract might hinder that path.

