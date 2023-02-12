Joe Rogan Cries Foul On Makhachev/Volkanovski Scorecards

UFC commentator Joe Rogan was shocked when the UFC 284 official scorecards were read in Islam Makhachev‘s favor on Saturday.

Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski fought in a five-round war in the UFC 284 main event in Perth. After 25 minutes of action, Makhachev walked away with the win on the judges’ scorecards via unanimous decision.

Makhachev will likely top the UFC’s pound-for-pound list this week after defeating Volkanovski. He’ll become the latest Dagestani fighter to become the pound-for-pound best in the world.

Despite the result, some felt Volkanovski did enough to win the fight on the judges’ scorecards. While many admitted the fight was extremely competitive, Rogan feels Volkanovski was robbed of the victory.

Joe Rogan On Islam Makhachev’s Win: “He F**king Lost”

During a recent fight companion episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan vehemently disagreed with the UFC 284 scorecards.

Joe Rogan and his boys couldn't believe the judges gave Islam Makhachev the win over Alexander Volkanovski #UFC284 🤯pic.twitter.com/aH5fWaxeCp — Jordan Ellis (@JordanEllisUK) February 12, 2023

“Oh my God, look at (Islam) Makhachev, he realizes now,” Rogan said as the decision was read. “He realizes now, he just f*cking lost – 100 percent. Let’s hear it [the decision]. 48-47. Oh my God. Oh my God. Oh my God. We were just – we were convinced – we might have been biased. We might have to watch it. I don’t know, I don’t think so. Let’s see what the online people think, because in my eyes, I thought it was 3-2 (to Alexander Volkanovski). Oh my God. This sucks. Listen to the crowd.”

One could make the argument that some rounds could’ve gone either way, after looking at the fight statistics. You can view the full statistical breakdown here, courtesy of UFCStats.

Rogan is never afraid to speak his mind on a variety of subjects, including fighting. During his post-UFC 282 interview with Magomed Ankalaev, he admitted that he felt Ankalaev deserved the win over Jan Blachowicz.

Volkanovski, as he admitted after the fight on Twitter, feels he deserved the majority of the rounds. He called for a rematch with Makhachev in the future.

As for Makhachev, he’s now won 12 straight fights and will await his next challenger. There are plenty of potential opponents for his next defense, including a rematch with Charles Oliveira and possibly Dustin Poirier.

While Makhachev took home the win, it wasn’t the dominant performance that some of his fans expected. A rematch with Volkanovski could take place down the line after the featherweight and lightweight title pictures gain more traction.

All quotes from LowKickMMA