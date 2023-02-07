Joe Rogan Pleads With Francis Ngannou Not To Do One Thing

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has one request for Francis Ngannou as the former champion continues to explore free agency.

Last month, Ngannou departed the MMA leader and left his reign as heavyweight king behind. The Cameroonian’s exit had long been on the table, with his contract dispute with the UFC dating back to before his successful title defense against Ciryl Gane last January.

Having reached the end of his recovery from knee surgery, and with growing talk about a possible showdown with Jon Jones this year, it appeared that an agreement with the promotion could be on the cards.

But alas, that wasn’t to be, with Ngannou noting the UFC’s refusal to accommodate demands such as fighter healthcare and an athlete advocate in board meetings as well as his desired freedom to box in a new deal.

With that, “The Predator” finds himself in search of fresh pastures. In terms of MMA, the likes of Bellator and PFL MMA have been brought up as options, while talk of a much-discussed boxing venture still dominates headlines regarding Ngannou’s future.

Ultimately, whatever the former UFC champion chooses, one of the most prominent names associated with the Octagon has a message for him.

Rogan Calls For Ngannou To Leave UFC Door Open

During episode 135 of the JRE MMA Show, Joe Rogan hosted fellow UFC color commentator Paul Felder. When discussing the future of Ngannou, the successful podcast host and stand-up comedian outlined the “perfect” scenario.

After suggesting that, in an ideal world, Ngannou will get his boxing showdown before returning to face the victor of the vacant title fight between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane at UFC 285, Rogan implored the Cameroon native to avoid tying himself down to an exclusive contract outside the UFC.

“The perfect world is, (Ngannou) goes over, has some big money, heavyweight boxing fight, Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane have a fight, Jon wins, Ciryl wins; whoever wins, whoever wins is the UFC champ. And then Francis comes back. He can totally come back. Francis, if you’re listening, sir, please don’t sign an exclusive contract.”

Although Ngannou is yet to share the cage with former two-time UFC light heavyweight kingpin Jones, he faced former sparring partner Gane last January in a unification clash. While the Frenchman pulled ahead on the feet early, Ngannou eventually secured a scorecard lead by utilizing his improved wrestling game.

That headline triumph ultimately proved to be Ngannou’s sole defense and final UFC fight, with his exit and title relinquishment confirmed 12 months later.

In his absence, Gane will look to secure the throne at the second time of trying, perhaps laying the foundation for a rematch with “The Predator” should Rogan’s wish come to fruition.

Do you think a UFC return is on the table for Francis Ngannou?

Quote h/t Sportskeeda MMA.