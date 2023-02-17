John Kavanagh Compares Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler To Classic Featherweight Bout

Conor McGregor‘s coach and SBG head honcho John Kavanagh recently gave a very interesting take on ‘The Notorious’ vs. Michael Chandler.

After more than 18 months away from the Octagon, a Conor McGregor return is finally in sight. The Irishman last fought all the way back at UFC 264, where a horrific round one leg injury left him out of action indefinitely.

Before ‘The Notorious’ returns to the cage, he will serve as a coach on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter. Opposite him will be his next opponent, former three-time Bellator Lightweight Champion Michael Chandler.

Photos via Instagram @thenotoriousmma @mikechandlermma

McGregor vs. Chandler has long been a dream fight for MMA fans thanks to their explosive fighting styles. After months of back-and-forth, the pair are finally moving forward with a fight down the road.

According to John Kavanagh, ‘Iron’ has a good deal in common with an old foe of McGregor’s.

“Mendes Was That Style” – John Kavanagh On Michael Chandler

In a recent interview with Sherdog, Kavanagh predicted a McGregor victory when he finally does battle with Chandler. According to the SBG coach, ‘Iron’ has a lot in common with former UFC featherweight contender Chad Mendes. Much like Chandler, Mendes is a stocky, explosive fighter with high-level wrestling pedigree.

McGregor defeated Mendes via TKO all the way back at UFC 189. Mendes’ wrestling proved to be a major threat to ‘The Notorious’ before he caught him with a series of lethal punches late in round two.

“I think it [McGregor vs. Chandler] could resemble a little bit the Mendes fight,” Kavanagh said. “Mendes was that style: blocky guy, big punches, big double legs… Conor has a good record against those kind of orthodox, stocky wrestlers with big overhand rights and big double legs… Chandler, he’s an excellent fighter…” (h/t Sportskeeda)

An official fight date for McGregor vs. Chandler. It will likely be towards the end of the year to give McGregor time to re-enter the USADA testing pool and be cleared for competition.

Are you excited about Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler?