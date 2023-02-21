Jon Jones Calls For “USADA Reparations” Over Past Suspensions, Wants ‘No Contest’ Against Daniel Cormier Overturned

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones recently re-posted an interesting comment about his USADA suspensions.

‘Bones’, widely considered one of the greatest fighters the UFC has ever seen, lost some of his prime years to suspension. The controversy began in the lead-up to UFC 182. Jones first tested positive for cocaine but was not suspended owing to it being used out-of-competition and being a recreational drug rather than a PED.

His bizarre hormone levels heading into the show’s main event with Daniel Cormier only furthered suspicions around ‘Bones’. Leading up to UFC 200, Jones’ urine tested positive for hormone and metabolic enhancement drugs, leading to a suspension.

UFC 214 saw another setback for Jones in this regard. His incredible KO win over Daniel Cormier was rendered a no-contest after he tested positive for Turinabol.

Jon Jones wants his controversial ‘No Contest’ verdict against Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 overturned (Image credits: MMA Fighting)

Additional issues in the lead up to UFC 232 further called Jones’ potential drug use into question. The show ultimately had to move states just to ensure he could still headline against Alexander Gustafsson.

Current Testing Rules Call Jon Jones’ Past Issues Into Question

Taking to Twitter, Jones shared a take on his past suspensions and PED-related scandals. The take pointed out that, under current testing laws, the tests ‘Bones’ gave would not be considered cheating.

“Jon Jones should get reparations for his USADA suspensions given ‘the science changed’ and now tests under 100 picograms per ML are not positive anymore. None of his positive tests would be a positive under the current rules. His no contest should be restored to a win”

He followed up by saying, “I feel officially cleared. There will be no asterisk next to any of my performances. It’s good the rest of the world can see what I’ve known this whole time. My only advantage over my competition has been pure Hard work.”

The timing of these tweets is curious, given Jones’ recent efforts to seemingly patch things up with long time nemesis Daniel Cormier.

Jones will fight for the first time in over three years next month when he makes his heavyweight debut against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.

Do you think Jon Jones deserves reparations?