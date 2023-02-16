Jon Jones Grants Daniel Cormier His Blessing To Commentate UFC 285 Bout

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones doesn’t seem to have ill will towards Daniel Cormier ahead of his UFC 285 return.

Jones will face Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title at UFC 285 on March 4th. He returns following three years away from the Octagon and his vacation of the light heavyweight belt.

Jones is looking to accomplish a feat that his former rival Cormier achieved: winning titles in multiple weight classes. Cormier defeated Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight belt at UFC 226 and defended it successfully against Derrick Lewis.

Jones and Cormier formed arguably the UFC’s most heated rivalry during their careers. From their stage scrap ahead of their first fight, to their trash talk from afar, the two will be forever linked with their place in UFC lore.

Since Cormier retired in 2020, Jones has been complimentary of Cormier and his career in and out of the Octagon. Cormier will likely be on the call as an analyst for Jones’ return at UFC 285.

If they cross paths at UFC 285 fight week, Jones seems open to a cordial exchange with Cormier.

Jon Jones Offers Daniel Cormier An Olive Branch Ahead Of UFC 285

In a recent tweet, Jones sent a message to his two-time UFC rival.

DC you are more than welcome to commentate at my fight, I think you are really good at what you do. I trust that you would be non-biased. All the best brother — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 15, 2023

“DC you are more than welcome to commentate at my fight,” Jones tweeted. “I think you are really good at what you do. I trust that you would be non-biased. All the best brother.”

After one Twitter follower suggested Cormier interview Jones in the Octagon after the fight, Jones seemed open to the possibility.

Whoever wants to do it, totally cool with me. I feel like I’m in a whole new chapter of my life, let bygones be bygones. https://t.co/Ac4BbtYTz1 — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 15, 2023

“Whoever wants to do it, totally cool with me,” Jones replied. “I feel like I’m in a whole new chapter of my life, let bygones be bygones.”

Jones and Cormier first fought at UFC 182, with Jones earning a unanimous decision victory. They rematched at UFC 214, with Jones finishing Cormier in the third round, but the fight was overturned to a no-contest.

Jones went on to continue a remarkable light heavyweight title reign before moving on to bigger challenges. He’ll make his heavyweight debut at UFC 285 after a long period of transitioning to the weight class.

Cormier recently entered the UFC Hall of Fame, and Jones is well on his way to joining his rival in those ranks. For now, things seem to have cooled off between the two heated adversaries.

