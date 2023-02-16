Jon Jones Digs Deep In Pre-UFC 285 Wrestling Stance

Ahead of his upcoming return at UFC 285, former two-time light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has provided a profound take on the art of wrestling.

Having not stepped inside the Octagon since a narrow victory over Dominick Reyes in 2020, which marked the third defense of his second reign on the 205-pound throne, one of the sport’s all-time greats is set to make the walk again.

After committing himself to a heavyweight transition, “Bones” is gearing up for his divisional debut. And his first assignment at the higher weight will see him enter in the deep end, with Jones set to challenge for the vacant gold opposite former interim titleholder Ciryl Gane.

Gane is widely regarded as the most technical and skilled striker in the division, something he showed in five-round decision victories over Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik, as well as knockouts of former champ Junior dos Santos, Derrick Lewis, and Tai Tuivasa.

With that in mind, many expect Jones’ path to victory over the Frenchman to be in the wrestling department.

Jones Shares Wrestling Maxim Ahead of Gane Fight

At UFC 270 last January, Gane looked to unify the heavyweight titles against Francis Ngannou, whom he’d previously trained with at the MMA Factory in Paris. Despite a strong start on the feet, “Bon Gamin” left the cage without gold after being taken down and outwrestled in the later rounds.

While the former Muay Thai pro has no doubt been working on that area of his game in the months since, Jones seemingly believes that Gane won’t be able to make the necessary adjustments to handle his superior skillset and experience.

During a recent Q&A on Twitter, Jones was asked to comment on the success Ngannou had against Gane in the wrestling department. Although the story on that occasion was the Cameroon native’s ability to take the Frenchman down, “Bones” noted that he’ll be bringing more than just level changes to the party on March 4.

“Wrestling is more than a few take downs, it’s a mentality. I’ll just leave it at that,” Jones wrote.

Wrestling is more than a few take downs, it’s a mentality. I’ll just leave it at that https://t.co/OJyAmcSTcS — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 15, 2023

Since his sole loss in professional MMA, Gane hasn’t had a chance to show developments to his grappling abilities, with his only other fight in 2022 taking place on the feet opposite hard-hitter Tuivasa.

Nevertheless, the French striker’s wrestling will likely be put to the test at UFC 285, with Jones also noting during the same social media session that he’s not concerned about Gane’s striking as it won’t be a kickboxing bout.

How do you think Jon Jones will perform against Ciryl Gane in his heavyweight debut at UFC 285?