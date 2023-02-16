Jon Jones Dismisses Ciryl Gane’s Striking Threat: ‘I’ve Faced Better’

Former two-time UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones isn’t concerned about the threat upcoming opponent Ciryl Gane poses on the feet.

After three years away from the Octagon, one of the leading names in the debate surrounding the greatest of all time has his comeback set.

Jones hasn’t competed since successfully defending the 205-pound gold against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in 2020. Soon after, he vacated the belt in pursuit of a fresh challenge and a second piece of gold.

And following a lengthy transition period, “Bones” will have that chance in the UFC 285 main event next month, when he meets former interim champ Gane for the vacant heavyweight title.

THE WORLD WILL BE WATCHING 👑🌎



Your official #UFC285 poster has landed!! pic.twitter.com/k5ty3M9VEo — UFC (@ufc) February 15, 2023

Prior to his departure from the promotion last month, it appeared that then-divisional king Francis Ngannou was being lined up to welcome Jones to heavyweight.

But since the bout with Gane was confirmed, some have suggested that “Bon Gamin” represents the toughest matchup for the multi-time light heavyweight champ in his new weight class.

That sentiment derives from Gane’s reputation as the leader of the ‘new breed’ of heavyweights, who pair agility and speed with the power that the heavyweight division is known for.

But according to Jones, the Frenchman won’t be presenting anything new to him on March 4.

Jones Feels “Comfortable” About Gane’s Standup

On Wednesday, Jones took part in an impromptu Q&A session on Twitter, during which he was asked whether he sees Gane as the most talented striker he’ll have faced throughout his professional career.

After dismissing that suggestion and naming two former opponents at 205 pounds who presented tougher puzzles to solve on the feet, “Bones” reminded fans that he won’t be engaging in a kickboxing match with the former Muay Thai pro at UFC 285.

“No I don’t (think Gane is the best striker I’ve faced),” Jones wrote. “Thiago Santos, Lyoto Machida the list goes on. I fought many guys who were nasty on their feet. Guys with very intimidating one strike knockout power. I feel pretty comfortable, and this is definitely not a kickboxing match.”

No I don’t, Thiago Santos, Lyoto Machida the list goes on. I fought many guys who were nasty on their feet. Guys with very intimidating one strike knockout power. I feel pretty comfortable, and this is definitely not a kickboxing match. https://t.co/uuMBRDu4QL — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 15, 2023

Prior to his mixed martial arts transition in 2018, Gane found success in Muay Thai, going 13-0 in the striking-only sport.

Those talents have certainly been on display inside the Octagon, where he’s comfortably outpointed Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik, and stopped Derrick Lewis, Tai Tuivasa, and Junior dos Santos in the standup realm.

How do you think the fight between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane will play out at UFC 285?