Jon Jones Dismisses Notion Surrounding UFC 285 Return

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has given insight into his three-year hiatus from competition ahead of his UFC 285 comeback.

Jones will face former UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane in the UFC 285 headliner next month. He returns with a chance to earn the now-vacant heavyweight title after Francis Ngannou’s split from the UFC.

It’s been three years since Jones’ win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 when he defended the light heavyweight belt before vacating it just months later. He then took his time to prepare for a heavyweight move, transforming his body to fit in with the elite athletes in the division.

Jones has dealt with long hiatuses during his MMA career, but those were due to circumstances outside of the cage. He’s responded by earning wins after long breaks, but his move to heavyweight presents a new, unfamiliar challenge.

Despite his long absence from fighting, Jones feels better than ever and doesn’t believe ‘ring rust’ will be a factor at UFC 285.

Jon Jones “Living The MMA Lifestyle” Ahead Of UFC Return

During a recent appearance on Unlocking The Cage with Jimmy Smith, Jones gave insight into what his long hiatus from fighting was like.

“Man, it was awesome. I just stayed driven, I stayed dedicated, I kept the number one thing the number one thing. I created a martial arts program, I was held accountable by a strong group of men, I just lived the martial way,” Jones said. “I lived the lifestyle. I don’t really feel like the years off will work against me in any way. For a lot of my career, I felt quite a few years ahead of my competition anyways. So, I feel great. I don’t feel that MMA has out-evolved me in any way. I feel like my skills are up to date. I’ve evolved and we’re just going to see what happens, you know what I’m saying?”

Jones went on to address his massive weight gain and how he feels that’ll work to his advantage.

“Yeah, absolutely, absolutely. I am definitely not the same fighter that I used to be,” Jones replied. “I have power in my hands now that I believe in. I’m not afraid to hop right in that pocket and box with anyone. My takedowns come with a lot more explosiveness. My guard passes, all of it, my sweeps. I just feel more explosive and more powerful. It’s really exciting.”

Jones has made a slew of changes to his regimen ahead of UFC 285. This includes a move to Fight Ready in Arizona, to train alongside some of the top athletes in the game including Henry Cejudo and others.

Jones is widely regarded as arguably the greatest UFC fighter of all time. If he adds his name to the history books with a second divisional title, he’ll prove that absence wasn’t a factor in his pursuit of additional accolades.

