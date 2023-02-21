Jon Jones: ‘My Dream Is About To Come True’

Former two-time light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is expecting a “dream” to be accomplished when he returns to action on March 4.

It’s been over three years since fans last got to see Jones, widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time, compete inside the Octagon. Ever since vacating the light heavyweight title in pursuit of a new goal, “Bones” has been making a transition on the sidelines.

And although rumors and promises of a return and a heavyweight debut existed in both 2021 and 2022, this year, talk finally turns to fighting.

At UFC 285, the first of two pay-per-views set for March, Jones will arrive in his new division. Not shying away from the challenges at heavyweight, the 35-year-old will battle former interim titleholder and No.1-ranked contender Ciryl Gane for the vacant belt.

For Jones, victory inside Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena will only add to a legacy forged at 205 pounds. But despite his exploits and likely divisional GOAT status at light heavyweight, success at heavyweight will represent more than just a cherry on top.

Jones Looks Ahead To Long-Awaited Comeback

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Jones discussed his upcoming return and the period he spent preparing for it away from the UFC.

With fight night just days away, it appears that the culmination of a three-year transition is finally sinking in for the former light heavyweight king. And with that, Jones believes he’s racing towards a longtime dream coming to fruition.

“I’m grateful, man. I’m just so grateful to finally be here,” Jones said. “Just 10 days aways now. And, yeah, I feel like a dream is about to come true. It’s just a really surreal feeling. I feel really grateful.”

While it’s taken Jones two title reigns and over a decade in the promotion to commit to a heavyweight run, the move up certainly isn’t a new desire for the Rochester native, who teased the switch as early as 2012.

Having largely cleaned out the group of light heavyweight contenders during his second rule, Jones now has a new motivation and target — one that he could achieve on March 4.

Will Jon Jones be crowned heavyweight champion at UFC 285 on March 4?

