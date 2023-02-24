Jon Jones: Francis Ngannou “Didn’t Believe In Himself”

Jon Jones thinks that Francis Ngannou should be blamed for the fact that a matchup between the two fighters never materialized.

The 35-year-old has been teasing a move up to the heavyweight division for several years, but he’ll finally test a new weight class when he meets Ciryl Gane in the UFC 285 main event. Jones has already carved out his place in MMA history as arguably the greatest fighter the sport has ever seen, but proving himself at heavyweight would only add to his legacy.

“Bones” and Gane will be fighting for the vacant heavyweight title after Francis Ngannou exited the UFC following failed contract negotiations with the promotion. Jones was asked during an interview with RMC Sport if he had any concerns about the legitimacy of the vacant heavyweight belt, but the 36-year-old thinks Ngannou is the one that should be questioned for not defending his title.

“I don’t think I deserve any criticism,” Jones said “I’m here, I’m here. Francis had the opportunity to face me and he opted out of the opportunity. If anyone should be criticized, it’s Francis Ngannou. If I’m correct, he was offered the biggest contract in heavyweight history. He had the opportunity to be the guy to dethrone me. He didn’t believe in himself, Francis didn’t believe in himself. He wasn’t willing to gamble on himself.”

“I’m Not Counting It Out”

Ngannou defended his heavyweight title for the first time when he defeated Gane via unanimous decision at UFC 270, and prior to his exit from the UFC the 36-year-old was frequently connected to Jones as an ideal matchup for the latter’s heavyweight debut.

“Bones” will no doubt be pleased with the chance to win a second title at UFC 285, but he also understands the significant fan interest around a fight with Ngannou and hopes that it can still be booked at some point in the future.

Ngannou walked away from the UFC and the heavyweight title in January. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

“I felt bad for the fans, I know that would have been a massive fight for the fans. People from all around the world would have loved to see that event. And I’m not counting it out, I could see Francis going and fighting in boxing and doing whatever he’s gonna do. I think he’s always gonna be welcome back to the UFC. That’s always gonna be a big, big fight. And I’ll be ready for him.”

The 35-year-old might still be interested in fighting Ngannou if the former heavyweight champion returns to the UFC, but he can’t look past the difficult challenge Gane will provide when Jones fights for the first time in over three years at UFC 285.

