Jon Jones Hints He & Ex-Fiancée Have Reconciled Ahead of UFC 285 Return

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and his ex-fiancée might’ve gotten back together after their recent split.

Jones will face former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight belt at UFC 285 on Saturday. He returns following a three-year hiatus after vacating the light heavyweight title and preparing for a move to heavyweight.

During Jones’ absence from competition, he got into legal trouble when he was arrested after an alleged domestic violence incident in Las Vegas while with his then-fiancée, Jessie Moses. Jones had a battery charge dropped but was forced to pay a fine for damaging a police vehicle during his arrest.

After the incident, Jones revealed that he and Moses had gone their separate ways but would continue to co-parent their children. A year later, things seemed to have possibly taken a positive turn between the two sides.

Jon Jones Hints His Longtime Relationship Might Be Repaired Ahead Of UFC 285

In a recent Instagram post, Jones concluded his fight camp by thanking his inner circle, including his apparent romantic partner.

“…First and foremost my beautiful fiancé, my family, the prayer warriors, coaches, trainers, business partners, the team, the fans. Couldn’t have made it this far without you, you all know who you are,.”

It’s uncertain if Jones is pointing to a rekindling of his relationship with Moses or if this is the start of an entirely new relationship altogether.

Jones hasn’t fought since a win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247, earning a unanimous decision win. Some felt Reyes deserved the win on the scorecards and Jones ended up vacating the belt just months later.

Jones has virtually locked up his individual UFC Hall of Fame candidacy once his career concludes. A win over Gane for the heavyweight title would further his case as arguably the greatest UFC fighter of all time.

As Jones gets ready to return to the Octagon, he seems to be in good spirits and possibly has his longtime relationship back on track.

What are your thoughts on Jon Jones’ upcoming UFC return?