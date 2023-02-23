Jon Jones Names His Top 5 UFC Fighters Of All-Time

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has revealed who he feels are the five greatest UFC fighters ever.

Jones will return for a chance to earn the now-vacant heavyweight title at UFC 285 next month. He’ll face former UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane in a highly-anticipated clash in Las Vegas.

Jones is arguably the greatest UFC fighter of all time, defeating some of the all-time greats during his previous run as light heavyweight champion. A heavyweight title win would further his legacy and place amongst the all-time best.

While Jones’ place in history is arguably undisputed, the fighters who should be included in the discussion are up for debate.

Jon Jones Includes José Aldo & Anderson Silva In Top 5 Greatest UFC Fighters

During a recent interview with RMC Sport, Jones revealed his Top 5 list.

“My Top 5: I would say myself, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and José Aldo,” Jones opined.

Despite his previous comments about Khabib Nurmagomedov’s legacy, Jones feels Nurmagomedov deserves a spot near the top. Jones has noted Nurmagomedov’s abrupt retirement as an asterisk of his GOAT case.

At one point in time, a super fight between Jones and Anderson Silva was discussed in some circles. But, the fight never came to fruition and Silva retired from MMA in 2020.

José Aldo and Georges St-Pierre have retired in recent years, with Aldo leaving MMA after a loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278. St-Pierre earned the middleweight title in his comeback fight over Michael Bisping at UFC 217.

Jones will look to add another accolade to his UFC career when he faces Gane at UFC 285.

