Jon Jones Says His “Desire to Fear” Inspired His Move to Heavyweight

Former UFC champion Jon Jones wanted not only new challenges at heavyweight but the ability to feel danger and fear in the Octagon once again.

Jones will face Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight belt at UFC 285 next month. He returns following a three-year hiatus since vacating the light heavyweight title.

Jones’ possible move to heavyweight was anticipated almost immediately since earning the 205lb belt over Shogun Rua to become the UFC’s youngest-ever champion. 12 years after UFC 128, he’ll dip his toes into treacherous waters for the chance to become a two-division UFC champion.

While Jones has remained active on social media during his absence, he hasn’t explained what led to his move to heavyweight. Before his heavyweight transformation, he ran through the light heavyweight division, defending the belt 11 times during two separate stints.

As it turns out, running through contenders ended up disintegrating Jones’ motivation and led to a desire to feel anxiety through competition.

Jon Jones Admits Lack Of Motivation Propelled Heavyweight Move

During a recent interview on Unlocking the Cage with Jimmy Smith, Jones explained what led to his decision to move to heavyweight.

“I stopped studying footage as much, I started just looking forward to another day at the office. The fear was gone, I didn’t really fear these guys. I wasn’t happy with my pay, either. I was starting to fight guys like Reyes who had been dreaming of fighting me since college and he was just relatively unknown to the general public,” Jones admitted. “So I just wanted more. I wanted to be nervous again. I wanted to have fear again. I think fear is healthy and now we’re in this position.”

Jones will face a tough task in his heavyweight debut against Gane. After losing to Francis Ngannou at UFC 270, Gane responded in a big way by finishing Tai Tuivasa.

While Gane is a new, exciting challenge for Jones, he doesn’t feel Gane presents any new hurdles at UFC 285. He’s downplayed Gane’s striking prowess, citing other past opponents as having more stand-up weapons.

As Jones enters the home stretch of his training camp, the fear and stress that comes with competition will ramp up. But, he feels that’s a positive element and not a deterrent.

