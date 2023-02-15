Jon Jones Gets Trolled By Sean Strickland After Scary Incident At His Home

Sean Strickland used Jon Jones‘ recent story about a scary moment at his home as an opportunity to viciously troll the former UFC champion.

Jones will return at UFC 285 to fight Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight belt on March 4th. It is an end to a three-year hiatus from competition amidst a move from light heavyweight to heavyweight.

Francis Ngannou, after a lengthy contract dispute with the promotion, was stripped of the title, which will be fought for by Jones and Gane.

Jones is training hard ahead of his heavyweight debut and after such a long absence from competition. While he’s been training at Fight Ready in Arizona, he remains a resident of Albuquerque, NM near his old stomping grounds at Jackson-Wink MMA.

Just weeks before his return, Jones dealt with a break-in at his home courtesy of a predatorial animal that confronted his young daughter.

Jon Jones Reveals Daughter Nearly Attacked, Sean Strickland Slings Insults

In a recent series of tweets, Jones revealed what happened at his home in Albuquerque on Tuesday night.

“We had a crazy snowstorm in Albuquerque last night, I guess one of us forgot to close our guest house door all the way. This morning my little nine-year-old Olivia walked out there alone to grab a pair of sneakers she had left,” Jones shared. “After completely walking into the room she was met with an aggressive hissing sound, she jumped on a countertop and a bobcat sprung out from underneath the bed, it stared at her, pounds in her direction and then decided to run the opposite way.

“I’m so incredibly grateful this morning, that could’ve turned out so many different ways. Been thanking God all morning.”

Luckily, it sounds like no one was hurt, including Jones and his children.

After many sent well wishes to Jones and his family, Strickland decided to take the opposite approach.

“This is what Jon Jones says when he wakes up in the morning after smacking his wife doing lines off hookers while being balls deep and his cock doesn’t burn the next day,” Strickland tweeted. “Bro come on man God don’t like you. You’re going hell bro read the Bible lmao!!! Maybe Satan is for you lol!”

Strickland, a rising middleweight contender, has never been afraid to speak his mind on a variety of topics. He recently got his Twitter account re-activated after it was suspended indefinitely for past controversies.

After one Twitter user pitched to Strickland that he should back off of Jones, Strickland doubled down on his comments.

“What’s more dangerous… a bob cat or Jon Jones after some coke…We should ask his wife lmao!!” Strickland replied.

Jones was arrested in Las Vegas in Sept. 2021 after an alleged domestic violence incident with his then-fiancée. The charge was dropped but Jones was ordered by the court to undergo counseling for anger management.

After the incident, Jones and Jessie Moses split. The two sides continue to co-parent their children together.

Jones has yet to respond to Strickland’s comments as of this writing. Whether or not he hits back, Jones should expect Strickland to not back down anytime soon.

