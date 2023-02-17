Jon Jones Shares Highly Encouraging News For His UFC 285 Backers

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones is set to make his long-awaited return to the Octagon next month.

After three years of preparation, ‘Bones’ is finally ready to make his debut at heavyweight. Now sporting a considerably larger frame thanks to his commitment to powerlifting, Jones will get a crack at the UFC Heavyweight Championship immediately.

Last month, then-champion Francis Ngannou was stripped of his title and released from his contract. Subsequently, the UFC confirmed a bout between Jones and No.1-ranked heavyweight Ciryl Gane for the vacant gold.

For Ciryl Gane, this is a chance at redemption after he lost to Ngannou last year at UFC 270. For Jon Jones, a win here would further solidify his impressive case for being the MMA GOAT.

“Fighting Is Inside Of Me” – Jon Jones

A fan recently asked ‘Bones’ on Twitter if he was concerned about potential ring rust ahead of UFC 285. A confident Jones revealed he’s been training harder than ever during his three-year absence from the cage. Furthermore, the longtime light heavyweight kingpin highlighted fighting as a key aspect of his identity.

“No, I’ve worked harder over the last three years than I ever have in my entire career. Fighting is inside of me, it’s who I am,” Jones wrote.

Jon Jones last fought all the way back at UFC 247 in February 2020. Jones’ last two title defenses, against Thiago Santos and Dominick Reyes, were considered some of his weakest performances in the Octagon. Fighting a noticeably slower pace, ‘Bones’ just barely secured decision victories in both cases, with many even making an argument for Reyes having actually won their clash.

Considering his major mass gain and emphasis on wrestling ahead of UFC 285, it’s likely viewers will get to see a new side of one of the UFC’s finest ever fighters next month.

