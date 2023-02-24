Jon Jones: I’m “Undefeated In The Ring” But Not In Life

Jon Jones has a strong case for being considered the greatest fighter in the history of MMA, but the 35-year-old is willing to admit that he hasn’t always been perfect outside of the cage.

The former light heavyweight champion is set to return to action after a more than three-year layoff when he meets Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. That bout will be Jones’ long-awaited debut in the heavyweight division, and the UFC’s vacant heavyweight title will be on the line after former champion Francis Ngannou parted ways with the company.

There are plenty of questions surrounding Jones’ return considering how long he’s been away and the fact that he’ll be moving up a weight class, but none of that changes the body of work he’s already put together in his career. “Bones” became the youngest champion in the history of the UFC when he took Mauricio Rua’s light heavyweight title at age 23, and he’s only dropped one fight in his entire career.

Jon Jones Doesn’t Count His UFC Losses

The lone blemish on Jones’ record came when he suffered a disqualification loss against Matt Hamill for landing illegal elbows, and in a recent interview with RMC Sport the 36-year-old was asked if he still considers himself undefeated.

“Yeah, yes I do feel undefeated,” Jones answered. “Very much so. It was a very crappy situation, but it was also an awesome learning experience. And yeah, I do feel undefeated in the ring, absolutely. In life, I’ve had some ups and downs, you know? But in that Octagon, that’s the one thing I do very well.”

“Bones” didn’t go into any details about the “ups and downs” outside of the cage that he alluded to, but longtime fans will be familiar with some of the issues that have plagued the former champion when he isn’t actively competing.

Jones has managed to steer clear of any new legal troubles during the last year or so, which some fans may hope is an indication that he’s been entirely focused on his move to the heavyweight divison.

The 35-year-old wasn’t particularly dominant in the title defenses immediately preceding his layoff, and he’ll have his hands full against a former interim heavyweight champion when he meets Gane in the main event of UFC 285.

What do you think of Jones’ comments about him not being “undefeated” outside of the cage?

