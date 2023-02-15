Jorge Masvidal’s Aggravated Battery Trial Now Set for May

Jorge Masvidal‘s trial date for charges associated with his alleged battery of Colby Covington is now set for May 10th following another continuance.

The main cause for the last continuance in December was to gather additional information regarding Covington’s medical records following the claim that he suffered brain damage after Masvidal’s alleged attack.

Masvidal allegedly assaulted Covington outside the Papi Steak Restaurant in Miami just weeks after they attempted to settle their score inside the Octagon at UFC 273.

Masvidal, who was later arrested for the incident, allegedly sucker-punched Covington from behind, leaving the former interim welterweight champion with a chipped tooth. Masvidal appeared to put the attack down to the personal insults that “Chaos” directed his way in the build-up to their fight.

After Covington chose to pursue legal punishment, “Gamebred” was charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief. After being arrested by Miami Beach Police, Masvidal posted a bond of $5,000 and was released.

Additional Details On Masvidal/Covington Assault Case

Last May, a similar motion from the defense was made requesting access to Covington’s past medical records and an immediate evaluation was delayed. The delay was due to the defense still attempting to gain access to the emergency-room records in association with the incident.

Masvidal’s representation is also reportedly seeking more information regarding a police officer involved in the case who allegedly has a personal relationship with Covington.

Last year, Masvidal was issued a stay-away order. With that, the 37-year-old is required to remain at least 25 feet away from Covington, 500 feet beyond his residence, and is prohibited from contacting him directly or indirectly.

The stay-away order was reportedly put in place after Covington admitted to being in “fear” of his former American Top Team training partner following the street attack. Should Masvidal violate the order, his conditional release will be subject to assessment.

Masvidal faces a maximum of 15 years in prison if convicted on the charges of aggravated battery.

