José Aldo Claims Floyd Mayweather Boxing Match Is In The Works

2023 UFC Hall of Fame inductee José Aldo is close to taking a big step up in his boxing career in the form of Floyd Mayweather.

Aldo won his professional boxing debut this past weekend against Alberto Emmanuel Zambrano via decision. He opted to make the full-time transition from MMA to boxing after a long, successful tenure in the cage.

After his successful first appearance in the ring, many of Aldo’s fans clamored for a quick turnaround for the UFC legend. He wants to stay active this year and potentially work his way up the boxing ladder.

According to Aldo, his team and Mayweather are in talks to book a fight for later this year, possibly in Saudi Arabia.

José Aldo To Floyd Mayweather: This Isn’t An Exhibition To Me

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Aldo revealed where things stand for a fight with Mayweather.

“His side has already agreed, my side too. We’re now waiting for [the promoters] to get the deal done,” Aldo revealed. “It might be an exhibition on [Mayweather’s] side, but not for me. It’s punch to the face like always. He knows that.”

Mayweather will face former Bellator fighter Aaron Chalmers in his exhibition boxing return later this month. He retired from professional boxing following a win over Aldo’s former rival, Conor McGregor, in 2017.

Mayweather has remained active in the ring since his retirement in an exhibition form. He’s picked up knockouts over RIZIN fighter Mikuru Asakura and YouTuber Deji ahead of the Chalmers bout.

Aldo announced his retirement from MMA after a loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278. Before the setback, he had won three straight, including over Rob Font and Marlon Vera.

Mayweather and his representatives haven’t publically confirmed nor denied that the Aldo fight is in the works, but Aldo could get a massive name for his next chapter in boxing.

